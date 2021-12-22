Sistas Season 4: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Tyler Perry, ‘Sistas’ is a drama series that revolves around a group of single black females who hail from different corners of life. However, the one common trait they share is the state of perennial singlehood they find themselves in. First premiered on October 23, 2019, the show has struck a chord among the audience because of how relatable it is for women everywhere. But this has not stopped the series from receiving some criticism.

A few people felt that the show could do a better job of depicting the LGBTQ+ characters and avoid stereotypes, especially when it comes to the depiction of Black women. Nevertheless, the series has spawned three seasons already, and diehard fans can’t get enough of it. So, we wonder whether there is another round on the cards. In case you’re curious, here’s everything we know about the potential season 4!

Sistas Season 4 Release Date

‘Sistas’ season 3 released on June 9, 2021, on BET and concluded its 22 episodes long run on December 22, 2021. Each episode runs for about 42 minutes.

If you want news about the fourth season, here’s everything we know. The home network BET has confirmed the series for another round. The series is a strong performer on the network. In fact, season 2 became the highest-rated scripted series on cable for African Americans in the 18-49 demographics. On August 28, 2021, Tyler Perry posted a tweet where he admitted to writing season 4 episodes.

Tyler Perry’s work is particularly preferred by BET, and the channel currently houses at least four series under his name. Besides ‘Sistas,’ he is also credited for ‘ The Oval ,’ ‘House of Payne,’ and ‘ Assisted Living .’ All the shows are currently doing well on the network. Furthermore, in August 2021, Perry said that he was confident and clear about the message he wanted to relay. According to him, he tells the stories that the audience wants to see.

Taking everything into consideration, Perry seems to be on a path that is initiating growth and recognition. He is aware that his audience loves his work. So, it seems like almost all of his shows are going to be on air for a long time. While having said that, there is no news about how far along the team has come with regard to the production of the upcoming edition. That means fans might have to wait a while. Hence, we expect ‘Sistas’ season 4 to release sometime in Q3 2022 or later.