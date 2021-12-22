Sistas Season 4: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Tyler Perry, ‘Sistas’ is a drama series that revolves around a group of single black females who hail from different corners of life. However, the one common trait they share is the state of perennial singlehood they find themselves in. First premiered on October 23, 2019, the show has struck a chord among the audience because of how relatable it is for women everywhere. But this has not stopped the series from receiving some criticism.
A few people felt that the show could do a better job of depicting the LGBTQ+ characters and avoid stereotypes, especially when it comes to the depiction of Black women. Nevertheless, the series has spawned three seasons already, and diehard fans can’t get enough of it. So, we wonder whether there is another round on the cards. In case you’re curious, here’s everything we know about the potential season 4!
Sistas Season 4 Release Date
‘Sistas’ season 3 released on June 9, 2021, on BET and concluded its 22 episodes long run on December 22, 2021. Each episode runs for about 42 minutes.
If you want news about the fourth season, here’s everything we know. The home network BET has confirmed the series for another round. The series is a strong performer on the network. In fact, season 2 became the highest-rated scripted series on cable for African Americans in the 18-49 demographics. On August 28, 2021, Tyler Perry posted a tweet where he admitted to writing season 4 episodes.
Sistas Season 4 Cast: Who can be in it?
The cast of ‘Sistas’ season 4 is expected to retain the four primary actors who lead the show – KJ Smith (Andrea “Andi” Barnes), Ebony Obsidian (Karen Mott), Mignon Von (Daniella “Danni” King), and Novi Brown (Sabrina Hollins). Others who might return are Chido Nwokocha (Gary Marshall Borders), DeVale Ellis (Zac), Brian Jordan Jr. (Maurice), Kevin Walton (Aaron Carter), Anthony Dalton (Calvin Rodney), and Crystal Renee Hayslett (Fatima Wilson).
Recurring actors expected to return include Crystal-Lee Naomi (Jasmine Borders), Michael King (Don Bellamy), Madison McKinley (Fawn Carter), Keena Ferguson (Leslie Davenport), Tobias Truvillion (Morris Hollis), Trinity Whiteside (Preston Horace), and Shari Belafonte (Lisa Mott), among others.
Sistas Season 4 Plot: What can it be About?
In the third season, Karen gets pregnant but is confused about who the father is. Zac and Fatima are looking at a bleak future ahead. Andi is also concerned about Gary seeking therapy. Therefore, the new season might pick up from where things end in the third edition. We could witness Karen and Fatima having a fight over Zac.
In the third installment, Preston moves out after being told off by Danni. He would only come back when she regains her composure and, more importantly, change her behavior. So, the prospects regarding Danni and Preston’s relationship will be more coherent to viewers in the fourth round.
Read More: Where Was Sistas Filmed?