Sister Wives Season 16 Episode 3 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

This week’s episode of ‘Sister Wives’ on TLC focused upon Kody and his family navigating life through the era of the Coronavirus. He is against his children playing with each other, which caused them to feel hopelessly sad. He also considered moving out, but his wives didn’t seem too keen on the idea. If you are looking for more information about what happened this week, our recap might be of help. Now, we’re here to tell you all that we know about episode 3 of season 16!

Sister Wives Season 16 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Sister Wives’ season 16 episode 3 is slated for release on December 5, 2021, at 10 pm ET on TLC. The show follows a weekly release pattern, and new episodes arrive every Sunday.

Where to Watch Sister Wives Season 16 Episode 3 Online?

You can catch ‘Sister Wives’ season 16 episode 3 on TLC if you tune in at the date and time mentioned above. You can also watch the episode on TLC’s official website and the TLC GO app. Those who have cut the cord have other options to watch the series, such as DirecTV, Philo, Xfinity, Spectrum, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Fubo TV. At the same time, Hulu subscribers can watch the latest episode here. Moreover, the show streams on VOD platforms like YouTube, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, and Microsoft Store.

Sister Wives Season 16 Episode 3 Spoilers

The season’s third episode, titled ‘Not Social, But Very Distant,’ could continue the harrowing ordeal that the Coronavirus has imposed upon the family. The kids have become frustrated because of Kody’s strict behavior, and we can see more of that unravel in the coming week. There are certain house rules set by him that have created a sense of longing and loneliness among the family members. None of them are allowed to properly meet and greet each other. If that goes on, they might soon experience major breakdowns.

On the other hand, it seems that the wives will make up their minds regarding the property lots. Christine will expect more support from Kody as she has to take Ysabel to New Jersey for surgery. But as he will refuse to go, she is bound to be upset. The Brown family might be in for a surprise as important news awaits them.

Sister Wives Season 16 Episode 2 Recap

‘Sister Wives’ season 16 episode 2 is titled ‘Four Wives, Three Fires.’ The episode highlights the longing the family members feel for each other. Kody is the most concerned, considering how a small slip could expose the entire family to COVID-19. So he ensures that everyone is well-quarantined. Kody revisited the idea of going to Utah, as suggested way back by Christine, whose family lives there.

However, Janelle and Meri were against the idea. Despite Kody’s strained relationship with Meri, he took her views into consideration. The next person he asked was Robyn, who had the same opinion as his other wives. Besides that, Robyn was also big on Coronavirus health guidelines which showed up when the families met each other for a barbecue party. Kody wanted everyone to stay at least six feet apart, especially his children, who were not allowed to mingle.

Kody made it a point to bombard the children with verbal reminders that sounded a lot like yelling. He was exceptionally worried about his three youngest kids, who desperately wanted to play among themselves. When he was off-duty, Janelle took charge, which ultimately resulted in her youngest son breaking down. All Solomon desired to do was play with his sister Truely. Christine finally visited Janelle with the kids and let them spend time with each other.

