Skeleton Knight in Another World Season 2 Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Skeleton Knight in Another World’ or ‘Gaikotsu Kishi-sama, Tadaima Isekai e Odekakechuu’ is an isekai fantasy anime based on the namesake Japanese light novel series written by Ennki Hakari. The show follows a consummate gamer who mysteriously gets transferred to the game world after playing it until he falls asleep. After awakening there, he realizes that his avatar is well-equipped and powerful enough to take on anyone who dares to challenge him in the fantastical world. Although he aspires to avoid any unnecessary attention and find a way out as soon as possible, his journey gets complicated when he comes across an elven warrior. The action-packed drama that unfolds has entertained viewers around the world.

Meanwhile, the series has received mixed reviews from critics, some of whom have praised the world-building while others have been critical of the poor pacing of the show. After the premiere of the season one finale, it’s natural for viewers to speculate whether the show will have another installment or not. If you find yourself wondering the same, then we have got you covered.

Skeleton Knight in Another World Season 2 Release Date

‘Skeleton Knight in Another World’ season 1 released on April 7, 2022, and concluded about 2.5 months later on June 23, 2022. The show comprises twelve episodes, each with a runtime of about 23-25 minutes.

As far future of the show is concerned, here’s everything we know so far. Studio Kai and Hornets are yet to comment on the show’s renewal as of now. Any other party involved in the production or distribution of the first installment has also not made any official statement regarding the return of the anime. The show has managed to garner a decent fan following and has a good overall rating on most online platforms.

While most viewers have enjoyed the anime, the series has also received criticism for the repetitive isekai tropes and horribly executed pacing. But regardless of that, it managed to make it to the Crunchyroll’s popular anime list in Spring 2022. Furthermore, the creators still have a lot of source material left for at least one more season. The first installment has just covered 3 out of 10 volumes of Ennki Hakari’s ongoing light novel series.

However, despite the show’s popularity, the anime failed to boost the sale of Hakari’s books, which is definitely a disappointing factor. While light novel/manga sales do influence anime renewals, they can be ignored by creators if other factors paint a promising enough future for the show. In the case of the isekai series, favorable reviews, good ratings, availability of source material, and hints about future adventures of Arc in the final episode do appear to point toward the possibility of the show’s return. Assuming things do pan out as expected, ‘Skeleton Knight in Another World’ season 2 will premiere sometime in the first half of 2024.

Skeleton Knight in Another World Season 2 Plot: What It Can Be About?

In the season 1 finale, Ariane is delighted to learn that Roden has taken it upon himself to find the missing elves. She and her friends recall Sir Carcy’s prediction that humans and elves will co-exist with one another someday, and it now appears that his words are finally turning out to be true. Arc is also happy that he can now freely continue his misadventures in the game world and even discusses visiting the ninja village with Chiyome, who naturally is more than happy to allow him to come with her.

In season 2, in order to restore his body, Arc will travel to the well-known forest named Lord Crown with Ariane so that he can make use of the magical Spring there. Unfortunately, he will end up angering Dragon Lord Wiliahsfim in the process and have a brief battle with him. Luckily, the differences between the two of them will soon be cleared, and Arc will realize that the people there are far more hospitable than he had previously thought.

However, when he tries to use the mysterious powers of the magical Spring to restore his body, the protagonist ends up falling unconscious for several weeks. It turns out that getting back his original human body won’t be an easy task as he will have to find some other means since his soul appears to be unprepared for such a sudden transition. The upcoming season will capture Arc’s misadventures in the fantastical world as he tries to fight back against unexpected enemies and twisted conspiracies while trying to make sense of his own internal dilemma.

Read More: Best Isekai Anime