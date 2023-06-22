Skull Island Season 2: Renewal Possibilities Explored

Created by Brian Duffield, ‘Skull Island’ is an action anime series based on ‘King Kong’ by Merian C. Cooper & Edgar Wallace and the fifth entry and the first TV series set in Legendary and Warner Bros.’ ‘MonsterVerse.’ The plot revolves around two groups of shipwrecked survivors who find themselves on the eponymous island. They can’t get off the island because the sea monster that caused the shipwrecks is still there. It is revealed that one group is led by a woman looking for a feral girl that the other group has found. As they struggle to survive in the hostile situation, a 17-year-old youth named Charlie comes up with the desperate plan of using Kong, the king of Skull Island, against the sea monster, which, for all intent and purpose, is the Kraken.

Following its release, ‘Skull Island’ mainly received positive reviews. Much praise was directed at the show’s animation, story, humor, action, and characterization. If you are wondering whether there will be a second season of ‘Skull Island,’ we got you covered.

Will Skull Island Season 2 Happen?

‘Skull Island’ season 1 premiered on June 22, 2023, on Netflix. It comprises 8 episodes of 20-27-minute runtime. As for season 2, this is what we know.

Neither the series producers nor the Netflix executives have yet confirmed the development of a second season. But Duffield hinted on Twitter that he has plans for more seasons of the series. “Skull Island’s season one’s eight episodes drop in about 6 hours. Loved getting to make this show with old and new friends, and a truly bananas cast. But most of all, with my number one big guy, who I have loved since I was a baby,” he posted on Twitter along with a photo of his younger self standing in front of a Kong statue. The fact that he explicitly mentions that this is the first season of the show most likely points toward a multi-seasonal plan.

SKULL ISLAND’s season one’s eight episodes drop in about 6 hours. Loved getting to make this show with old and new friends, and a truly bananas cast. But most of all, with my number one big guy, who I have loved since I was a baby. pic.twitter.com/0aXdCuNkrC — Brian Duffield (@BrianDuffield) June 22, 2023

The ‘Monsterverse’ will continue to expand beyond ‘Skull Island.’ ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,’ the fifth film in the franchise, is set to come out in March 2024. A live-action TV series, ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,’ is currently in development at Apple TV+. The first season of ‘Skull Island’ ends on a cliffhanger, keeping narrative opportunities open for future seasons.

In the series finale, Charlie comes up with the wild plan of forcing a confrontation between Kong and the sea monster. He knows that neither wants to venture into the other’s territory, so he uses the necklace he believes is important to Kong to lure him to the ocean. What he doesn’t know is that the necklace once belonged to a tribal girl Kong bonded with. She and the people of her village were killed by the sea monster. Charlie’s plans work, and Annie and Dog succeed in drawing Kong to the beach. The two giants fight, and Kong eventually wins. Noticing the bond between Annie and Dog, he spares them.

However, the last moments of the battle cause such massive waves that Annie and Dog get swept away. When Annie wakes up two weeks later, she is at a hospital in a city. Irene, who is revealed to be her mother, is there. But there is no sign of Dog, Charlie, Mike, or Cap.

In the prospective season 2, we will likely find out who the masked people that captured Charlie are. His fate and those of Dog, Mike, and Cap will be clarified. It’s possible that Annie is the ‘MonsterVerse’ rendition of Ann Darrow, the primary human character in several movies about King Kong. If the announcement of the renewal happens within the next few months, viewers can expect ‘Skull Island’ season 2 to come out sometime in Q4 2024.

