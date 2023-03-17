Sky High Season 2: Possibilities Explored

Originally titled ‘Hasta el Cielo: La Serie,’ Netflix’s Spanish series ‘Sky High: The Series’ AKA ‘Sky High’ follows Sole, who deals with the aftermath of the death of her husband Ángel. Sole starts to plot heists with her late husband’s gang upon teaming up with his lawyer Mercedes. The crime series progresses through Sole’s efforts to fulfill her ambitions to become the wealthiest crime lord in Madrid, which gets threatened by Fernan, an undercover cop who tries to bring her family down.

Created by Daniel Calparsoro and Jorge Guerricaechevarría, the series premiered in March 2023. A sequel to the 2020 film ‘Sky High,’ the series garnered positive reviews from audiences and critics alike, receiving praises for its engaging narrative. Since the first season of the crime drama ends abruptly, the viewers must be wondering about the prospects of a second season. Well, here’s everything you need to know about the sophomore round of the show!

Will Sky High Season 2 Happen?

‘Sky High’ season 2 premiered in its entirety on March 17, 2023, on Netflix. The first season comprises seven episodes with a runtime of 39-49 minutes each.

As far as the second season of the series is concerned, here’s what we can share. Netflix has not yet released an official statement regarding the future of the series. Although series creators Daniel Calparsoro and Jorge Guerricaechevarría haven’t been vocal about the second round of the series, it is indeed possible. The first season of the series ends with enough scope for a second round to get materialized, which can be considered as an indication of the prospects of season 2. Since the show isn’t billed as a miniseries, a sophomore installment might have been part of the plans since the series’ conception as well.

Narrative-wise, there is ample scope for Sole’s saga to continue in a second season. The first season ends with Sole escaping from Duque and other police officers, who arrive in Africa to capture her and her allies. She realizes that her lawyer Mercedes and lover Fernan have been betraying her. The realization, however, doesn’t stop her from saving their lives from the Colombians who try to kill them for involving the cops in the predicament. If Netflix greenlights a second season, it may begin with depicting the aftermath of Mercedes and Fernan’s betrayal. She may continue her efforts to fulfill her aspirations, possibly with Mercedes and Fernan upon resolving differences with them.

Since the first season of the show ends without concluding several storylines, Netflix is expected to consider the prospects of a sophomore round. Marta is yet to talk to Rogelio upon discovering the real identity of her father and Sole hasn’t yet confronted her father concerning Estrella’s murder. If season 2 materializes, Rogelio may get forced to deal with the aftermath of Ferrán’s death as well. With these many storylines to develop, it is unlikely that Netflix wouldn’t greenlight the second season if the first round’s viewership, along with other factors, satisfies the streaming giant. If Netflix renews the show soon, we can expect ‘Sky High’ season 2 to release sometime in Q1 2025.

Spain is one of the important markets for Netflix. The streaming giant has been committed to developing a commendable catalog in the Spanish language, occasionally by greenlighting multiple seasons of popular shows. Considering the narrative potential of the second season of the series, we can hope that the streaming giant will renew the show to develop the series as a multi-season project such as ‘Sky Rojo,’ ‘Cable Girls,’ ‘La Reina del Sur,’ etc.

