‘Sky Rojo’ is a Spanish action crime drama television series that revolves around Coral, Wendy, and Gina, three sex workers who flee from their procurer Romeo. The women are determined to reclaim their freedom and do all they can to save themselves from Romeo and his dangerous henchmen. Created by Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato, the series first released in March 2021. The critics have praised it for its stellar core cast and sharp comic timing.

The series also does not shy away from showcasing violence and its depiction of sex work. Whether the portrayal of coerced sex work serves the purpose in the narrative is debatable, but the series seems to have all that is required to make it a hit on Netflix. After binge-watching season 1, fans want to know if there will be a season 2. Well, here is what you need to know!

Sky Rojo Season 2 Release Date

‘Sky Rojo’ season 1 premiered on March 19, 2021, on Netflix. The first season comprises eight episodes that run for 22-31 minutes each.

With regards to the second season, we have great news! According to Netflix’s press release, the show has been confirmed for two seasons of eight episodes. This means that the fans can look forward to another set of episodes that run for approximately 25 minutes each. We are not surprised that the streaming platform has put faith in the show’s creators, given that Pina has also delivered the hit series ‘Money Heist.’

In a joint statement, Pina and Lobato said that they wanted this show to have “frenzied energy” typical of the third act of a film or an episode. This explains the fast pace of the series that keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats. Season 1 released a year after it began production; this includes the interruptions caused by the pandemic. Currently, there is no news regarding whether or not the second season has commenced filming. Keeping this in mind, if production on the season commences by Spring 2021, fans can expect ‘Sky Rojo’ season 2 to release sometime in Summer 2022.

Sky Rojo Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

Coral, Gina, and Wendy are the center of the show; therefore, we can expect Verónica Sánchez, Yany Prado, and Lali Espósito to reprise their respective roles in season 2. Also expected to return are Romeo (Asier Etxeandia), Moisés (Miguel Ángel Silvestre), and Christian (Enric Auquer). Since Fernando dies in season 1, we may not see Chani Martín again unless there are flashback sequences. We may also see some fresh faces if new characters are introduced in the upcoming season.

Sky Rojo Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

In the final episode, Wendy, Coral, and Gina devise a plan to get out of the situation for good. On the other hand, the brothers Christian and Moisés find themselves in a similar situation where they feel like they are slaves to their circumstances. Moisés feels obligated towards Romeo, so he forces Christian out of the car and out of his life so that his younger brother can start afresh, but Christian is not ready to let go.

While Christian is left behind, Moisés falls into the pit that the women had dug up. When Wendy finishes covering it up with Moisés trapped inside, we see that Wendy has been shot. Back at the club, Coral deals with Romeo, and it looks like her former boss may have gotten a seizure and passed out. In an unexpected turn of events, Coral tries to revive him, but he, in turn, tries to choke her.

In the upcoming season, we will know what happens with Coral and Romeo. It is clear that her boss no longer trusts her and has made up his mind to kill her. While Moisés is trapped in the pit, we do not know if he survives to appear in the second season. Since Wendy has been shot, it changes the plans of the trio. There’s also a high chance that we might get to learn what Christian’s next move will be. All this and more will be addressed in season 2.

Read More: Where is Sky Rojo Filmed?