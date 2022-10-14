Skyler Peterson Tosic: Found or Missing? Is He Dead or Alive?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Disappeared: Every Mother’s Son’ tackles the bizarre disappearance of 20-year-old Skylar Peterson Tosic from Escondido, California, in August 2015. His mother, Olivia, refuses to give up on the search and has launched a fledgling foundation as well as plans an app that will use drones to help missing persons. She wants to draw inspiration from the difficulties she faced while taking the help of law enforcement and wants to prevent other such families from going through those hardships again. So where is Skyler? This is what we know to date.

What Happened to Skyler Peterson Tosic?

Skylar Gregory Peterson Tosic was born on December 31, 1994, in Escondido in San Diego County, California. His mother, Olivia Tosic, split from his biological father when she was pregnant with him and he lived with his mother and her extended family in their family home across from Kit Carson Park in Escondido. As a teen, he was a maths tutor to his peer and played bass in several amateur rock bands. However, as he turned 18, he became a loner, laid off the weed, and started cleaning up his act.

Olivia said, “He had gotten rid of a lot of his high school buddies when he turned 18. He didn’t want to be in the drug world.” As per Skyler’s mother, this made him recoiled and hesitant to mix with new people when he joined Palomar College. He used to work as a registered caregiver in San Diego County for his mother’s fiancé, “Ukulele” Ray Masters, a popular musician in Escondido.

On August 28, 2015, 20-year-old Skylar sent a mysterious text to Olivia that read, “I’m with two new friends, Thadeus and Eli. They a (sic) little too funny.” She was rightly concerned and texted him back immediately asking about his whereabouts but did not hear from him. However, Skyler returned home 2 days later on August 30, covered in dirt and claiming that he had gone hiking. Worried about him, Olivia asked him to sit down and have a talk with him after she returned from the bathroom.

Last Tuesday marked the 5th anniversary of 20-year-old Skylar "Sky" Gregory Peterson Tosic's disappearance from Escondido, California. Two days before Skylar went missing, he left his home in an Uber @ 6PM. The next morning he called his mother Olivia to tell her he was with pic.twitter.com/h8MBeU8Fud — Missing Persons Planet (@Home4theMissing) September 14, 2020

When she came back 15 later, Olivia was shocked to find Skyler had again left the home. That was the last time she had seen her son to date. She received another cryptic text from him at around 8:00 pm that read, “There are two women with us now. They have passports and they’re rich. They want me to travel with them. They want to go to…” The text had stopped mid-way and Olivia immediately contacted the Escondido police, voicing her concerns.

Since he was an adult, the police could do very little and Olivia hired a private investigator to help her find his son. The investigator helped her track Skyler’s activity before his disappearance, stating that he had taken an Uber to San Pasqual Academy in Escondido on August 28. She could not locate where he slept that night but he was found dehydrated and tired by the Academy director on August 29. After giving him water and crackers, the director permitted Skyler to sleep there on August 29, and some Academy personnel dropped him home on the morning of August 30.

On August 30, Skyler had again taken another Uber that dropped him off near the San Pasqual Academy again and that was his last traced location since then. Years passed and still Olivia had no leads that would help him find her son. The search also took a hit as her partner, Ray, died in April 2018 and her private investigator discontinued her investigation after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Is Skyler Peterson Tosic Dead or Alive?

Olivia refuses to give up on the search as she launched a fledgling nonprofit, Sky Alert Foundation, and threw a charity rock concert in August 2021 at Flawless Bistro & Bar in Escondido to raise funds for her organization. Through it, she plans to launch an app that aims to create a nationwide network of licensed drone users who will help locate missing persons much quicker than law enforcement by capturing aerial footage.

Olivia said, “I can’t stop, I have to find him. This is a horrifying experience. My son had a car and a bank account and he was working as a caregiver for the county. He is a really nice guy, an upstanding guy. In my heart, I feel like he’s still alive. I really believe that.”

