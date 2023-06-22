Sleeping Dog Season 2: Possibilities Explored

Based on the Israeli series ‘The Exchange Principle’ by Noah Stollman and Oded Davidoff, Netflix’s German series ‘Sleeping Dog’ revolves around Mike Atlas, a former detective who lives among the homeless after abandoning his wife and daughter. Atlas sets out to reinvestigate the last case, the murder of Judge Herres, which he worked on after the supposed murderer kills himself in prison. The detective, along with an attorney named Jule Andergast, unravels the mystery that revolves around the murder, which also turns his life around.

Originally titled ‘Schlafende Hunde,’ the crime series garnered favorable reviews from critics and audiences alike, receiving praises for its social commentary and engrossing narrative. The show released in June 2023. The first season of the series ends with several loose ends, making the sophomore round of the crime drama a possibility. So, should we await the same? Well, here’s what we can share about the prospects of the German series’ second season!

Will Sleeping Dog Season 2 Happen?

‘Sleeping Dog’ season 1 premiered in its entirety on June 22, 2023, on Netflix. The first season comprises six episodes with a runtime of 47-54 minutes each.

As far as the prospects of the sophomore round of the series are concerned, here’s what we can share. Netflix billed ‘Sleeping Dog’ as a limited series, which makes it clear that the second season of the series was never a part of the developmental plans concerning the show. Having said that, it doesn’t necessarily mean that the sophomore installment of the crime drama will never happen. There’s nothing predictable and fixed in the world of television, especially concerning the fates of shows. Series such as ‘Big Little Lies’ and ‘The Sinner’ became multi-season projects despite being originally conceived as miniseries. A similar fate cannot be completely ruled out for the German series.

Noah Stollman and Oded Davidoff, the creators of the source series ‘The Exchange Principle,’ wanted to expand the narrative of the same with a second season. The duo intended to conceive the same around the character Dita, the counterpart of the character Jule Andergast in the German series. Although the sophomore round of the Israeli series didn’t materialize, Stollman and Davidoff may pitch the idea of developing a second season, prominently following Dita, as two of the executive producers of the German show. If the viewership of the crime drama, along with several other factors, satisfies Netflix, the streaming giant is expected to greenlight a sophomore round.

Narrative-wise, there is immense scope for the second season to materialize. The first season of the series ends with Mike Atlas moving from his house with his wife Lenni and daughter Tinka. Regardless of where he ends up next, Atlas may end up investigating another puzzling and intriguing case. As someone who is seeking redemption, solving another crime may help Atlas to build his confidence. If Netflix and the makers of the show are open to expanding the narrative of the police procedural, they may turn the show into a multi-season project with each season revolving around a particular crime, investigated by Atlas.

If not Atlas, the possible second season can follow Jule as she likely embarks on a new mission to unravel the truth as an attorney. She may even seek the help of Atlas to solve the same, especially since they form a commendable investigative duo. With this much scope left to explore, Netflix is expected to consider greenlighting the sophomore round if the streaming platform’s viewership and other expectations are met by the performance of the show’s first season. If renewed soon, we can expect ‘Sleeping Dog’ season 2 to release sometime in Q2 2025.

