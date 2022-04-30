Smother Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Kate O’Riordan, ‘Smother‘ is an Irish thriller series set in a small town on the coast of County Clare. The show follows a family woman named Val Ahern, who has three daughters, Jenny, Anna, and Grace. The happy family is devastated when Val’s husband, Denis, is found dead at the foot of a nearby cliff, following a family party the night before. Val takes on the mantle of investigating her husband’s death and learning the truth about the fateful night.

Led by a strong female character, the show has earned praise from the audience and critics alike. The series first premiered on March 7, 2021, in Ireland, and on July 1, 2021, in the USA. Over its two installments since then, the show has gained many fans, given its gripping storyline and beautiful Irish backdrops. So, it is hardly surprising that the admirers of the thriller drama are begging for a continuation. If you are in the same boat, here’s everything we know about the potential season 3!

Smother Season 3 Release Date

‘Smother’ season 2 landed in its entirety on April 28, 2022, on Peacock. Ahead of its arrival in the USA, the second season released on January 9, 2022, on RTÉ One, and completed its run on February 13, 2022. The latest installment comprises six episodes that have a runtime of approximately 50 minutes each.

As far as season 3 is concerned, here is what we know. The show has indeed been renewed for another round. RTÉ One released a renewal statement following the finale of the show’s second season, confirming that viewers will soon be able to enjoy the third round of the series. Moreover, in January 2022, Dean Fagan (Finn Ahern) shared his plans for the year with Venetia Quick and Aidan Cooney, the hosts of the morning show Q102 Breakfast. The actor accidentally revealed, “I’m about to fly out to the west of Ireland to do some more filming… I’m not sure whether I should have said that?”

Given the overwhelming love showered upon the show, its renewal is indeed good news. Following the announcement made by the original network, we believe that filming for season 3 is already underway as of writing. Therefore, we expect ‘Smother’ season 3 to release sometime in Q1 2023 on RTÉ One and Q2 2023 on Peacock.

Smother Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

The third season of ‘Smother’ will continue featuring its original cast. Dervla Kirwan will be back in the lead role of Val Ahern. She will be joined by Gemma-Leah Devereux, Seána Kerslake, and Niamh Walsh to act as Val’s three daughters, Anna, Grace, and Jenny, respectively. Justine Mitchell will reprise her role as Elaine Lynch. Of course, we will also see Dean Fagan as Finn Ahern in the third season.

Other reprisals to look forward to in the upcoming installment include Conor Mullen (Frank Ahern), Hilary Rose (Alanna Hutchins), and Kevin McGahern (Michael Foley). The return of Michael Patric (Sergeant Paudie Manning), Thomas Levin (Carl Jensen), Hazel Doupe (Ingrid Jensen), and Lochlann O’Mearáin (Rory Dwyer) in season 3 will be a pleasure as well. Stuart Graham is expected to continue featuring in the show as Denis Ahern, despite the onscreen character being dead. Any new faces will be more than welcome in the new edition.

Smother Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 2 of ‘Smother’ sees the Aherns on a tumultuous journey. The danger to the family has never been more evident, and the women are not sure who they can trust. The finale is just what you can want after a gripping season. Val finally confronts Finn regarding his motives. Together with Elaine, the matriarch tells Finn about what happened on the night of Denis’ death. The ensuing drama and subsequent injury borne by Finn add to a promising storyline for season 3.

The potential storyline for the third season starts taking shape in the final episode of season 2. Tired of the drama, Grace has embarked on a journey to London. The initial mystery of Denis’ death has not yet been fully uncovered. Despite the honesty of the Ahern family, Finn is still bitter about what he had to go through. Given such juicy trails to be followed, is it surprising that we cannot wait for the next season of ‘Smother?’

