‘sMothered’ season 3 episode 1 follows mother-daughter relationships that are defined by zero boundaries and a “smothering” sense of love. Karla and Rykia talk about their shared struggles which have in turn interlaced their hearts and spirits together. Next, Kathy and Christina work together to deliver a satisfying Halloween in-house celebration. Elsewhere, Lauren and Lisa talk about co-habiting a single stretch of space at all times, and there is no such thing as privacy in their dictionaries. For more updates on the episode, we have a recap section laid out for you. If you want to move on to the next episode, here’s what you can expect from ‘sMothered’ Season 3 Episode 2!

sMothered Season 3 Episode 2 Release Date

‘sMothered’ season 3 episode 2 will release on June 7, 2021, at 9 pm ET on TLC. The show is slated to drop new episodes every week, and each one is almost one hour long.

Where to Watch sMothered Season 3 Episode 2 Online?

If you want to watch the upcoming ‘sMothered’ season 3 episode 2 on TV, you can tune in to TLC at the date and time mentioned above. In case your TV lacks cable, you can stream the episode on TLC’s official website or the TLC Go app sometime after its original broadcast. It is also possible to live stream the latest episodes on DirecTV, Fubo TV, Philo TV, and YouTube TV. In addition, fans can either buy or rent older episodes of the show on VOD services such as iTunes, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video.

sMothered Season 3 Episode 2 Spoilers

The second episode of ‘sMothered’ season 3 is titled ‘Crossing the Line.’ The next episode might explore more facets of strange bonds between mother-daughter duos. As the first episode sympathizes with the partners of women obsessed with their mothers, the second part may take it a notch higher and highlight cases that might not be acceptable to the general population, who would rather term it as “crossing the line.” Although TLC has not released an official synopsis, we hope for it to change soon so that we can update this section immediately.

sMothered Season 3 Episode 1 Recap

In the premiere of ‘SMothered’ season 3, titled ‘Married to You and Your Mom,’ a mother-daughter duo Karla and Rykia, try to explain how close they are. They reveal that their dynamic is a product of emotional intimacy and shared activities like “waxing each other’s bodies.” Their father’s premature death also brought them closer, along with Rykia admitting that being a mother herself has strengthened her relationship with the birth-giver.

Elsewhere in Chicago, Kathy and Christina gang up for the occasion of Halloween. As Kathy decorates the house, Christina helps her out. Moreover, the latter is now tasked with remodeling her in-laws’ pizzeria. Moreover, her husband’s absence at such a time has put barriers on her freedom to keep seeing her mother whenever she wants to. In Los Angeles, Lauren takes a break from work to spend more time with her mother, Lisa. Lauren proposes at-home semination along with Lisa, but her wife has no clue about it.

Moving on to Las Vegas, Sunhe and Angelica have been sharing bathwater ever since the latter was conceived. Angelica is also thirty-two weeks pregnant, and her husband Jason is thrilled to announce the good news to extended family and friends. But Sunhe seems to have a somewhat low opinion of Jason. Meanwhile, Rykia and Karla ask Rasheed to invite his girlfriend for dinner, but he seems reluctant to do so. He thinks his sister and mother can collectively appear harsh to people. Hearing this, Karla bursts into tears and admits that Rasheed makes her doubt her capabilities as a mother.

Read More: Is sMothered Real or Fake?