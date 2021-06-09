In ‘sMothered’ season 3 episode 2, Angelica and Jason reveal that they are engaged and happily at peace with the birth of their son. But Sunhe wants to move in with them as well. Rykia and Karla invite Rasheed’s girlfriend Chelsea over for dinner despite his unwillingness to do so. If you want to know more about the latest episode, you can check out the recap section. Before the next episode drops, here are the details for ‘sMothered’ Season 3 Episode 3!

sMothered Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date

‘sMothered’ season 3 episode 3 will release on June 14, 2021, at 9 pm ET on TLC. The show drops new episodes every week, and each one is almost one hour long.

Where to Watch sMothered Season 3 Episode 3 Online?

To watch the upcoming ‘sMothered’ season 3 episode 3 on TV, you can rig up your television sets and tune in to TLC at the timeslot mentioned above. Fans without a cable connection can stream the episode on TLC’s official website or the TLC Go app shortly after it airs on television. Live-streaming options are available on platforms like DirecTV, Fubo TV, Philo TV, and YouTube TV. In addition, fans can buy/rent older episodes of the show on VOD services such as iTunes, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video.

sMothered Season 3 Episode 3 Spoilers

The third episode of ‘sMothered’ season 3, titled ‘No Boundaries,’ might delineate the consequences of tiny blow-ups that happen in episode 2. Rasheed will perhaps react to his mother’s inappropriate choice of words during her meeting with his girlfriend, Chelsea. Lauren might come clean about her pregnancy to her partner Laura, who was not let in on their secret plan. Moreover, Jason has to deal with Sunhe’s decision to live with the couple.

sMothered Season 3 Episode 2 Recap

In the second episode of ‘SMothered’ season 3, titled ‘Crossing the Line.’ Angelica and Jason invite their respective families for dinner to share the news that they are both engaged and are eager to raise their baby together. Sunhe wants to settle in with the couple, but Jason has only asked her to stay for a few days. Meanwhile, Lauren wants to get pregnant, and Laura is not aware of her plan to get inseminated. Finally, Christina and Kathy are preparing for Halloween, but the pizzeria situation disturbs Christina’s peace.

Shortly after, they begin to discuss Carly’s exciting love life. On the other hand, Dawn and Cher are elated at having met after a long time. Dawn wants to babysit her daughter’s child. Karla and Rykia host a dinner to meet Rasheed’s girlfriend, Chelsea. But Karla oversteps her boundaries, asking her personal questions. She asks her if she watches porn and whether she waxes her mother the way Rykia does. When Carlo arrives at Christina’s Halloween party, they learn that Carly has been seeing one of his friends. Lauren finally goes through with the insemination procedure, with Laura by her side. But she still has to confront her partner about the same.

Read More: Is sMothered Real or Fake?