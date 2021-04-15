The penultimate installment of ‘Snowfall’ season 4 has turned out to be raw and outrageous as the characters meet their fate one after the other. Franklin ups his game as if to say he is the real boss among all the players of the underworld. If you’re eager to know more about the latest events in the show, you can read our comprehensive recap of episode 9 at the end. Otherwise, you can take a look at what the season finale of ‘Snowfall’ season 4 has in store!

Snowfall Season 4 Episode 10 Release Date

The season finale, i.e., ‘Snowfall’ season 4 episode 10 is set to release on April 21, 2021, at 10/9c on FX.

Where to Watch Snowfall Season 4 Episode 10 Online?

You can watch ‘Snowfall’ season 4 episode 10 by tuning in to FX on your television at the above-mentioned time and date. If you don’t have a cable network, you can watch the latest episode on Hulu one day after the original TV broadcast. For a cable-free live-streaming experience, you can also resort to websites such as YouTube TV, DirecTV, Fubo TV, and Sling TV, where the show is available. Another option is to rent or purchase the episodes on VOD platforms like iTunes, Vudu, and Amazon Prime.

Snowfall Season 4 Episode 10 Spoilers

The finale of ‘Snowfall’ season 4 is titled ‘Fight or Flight.’ It is set to cause heavy drama in Franklin’s family. Nothing in his family is right, and none of them are in sync with one another at this point. Meanwhile, Teddy will make a difficult decision, and Gustavo will choose a new path. There will be a lot depending on how Teddy might deal with Alton. There is a high chance he might kill him, or Franklin would do the honors instead. The latter would be devastated after losing his father, which will further deteriorate the situation of the family or push him to act on his impulse. You can watch the promo below!

Snowfall Season 4 Episode 9 Recap

‘Snowfall’ season 4 episode 9, titled ‘Sleeping Dogs,’ seems like the result of a season-long build-up that finally burst open to give us an hour-long episode of violence and death. Manboy’s recent alliance with Skully does not work well for him as he meets his end under the hands of Franklin. He finds out about Manboy’s deal with his girlfriend Tanosse as she was being offered $100,000 and protection for her brother in prison in exchange for the name of Franklin’s supplier. Tanosse ends up stabbing Manboy just as he is about to attack her for betraying him.

Manboy then provokes Franklin into shooting him a few more times, and he places his last shot at his throat when he says that Jerome and Leon would become Franklin’s enemies someday. Tanosse has to clean up the mess now and explain things to the police. Franklin double-crosses Khadijah by paying money to Khadijah’s hit women named Black Diamond and Dallas. Jerome finally kills her because of her desperate attempts to finish off Leon.

The power of vengeance can sometimes take your own life, which is exactly what has happened to Khadijah. Moving on, Irene goes out of her way to talk about the CIA being involved in drug dealing, as he rants her heart out on a public access radio. She is still sedated with the drugs Teddy gave her and gets further drunk before ramming into a parked vehicle. Teddy shows up just in time to kill her.

Read More: Where is Snowfall Filmed?