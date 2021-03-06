The third episode of ‘Snowfall’ Season 4 aired this week, and things took an interesting turn in the story. We see Franklin and Officer Nix have a weighty confrontation, and no one is willing to give up power. The duo is further challenged by Irene, who is hell-bent on exposing Franklin. In case you missed the episode, you can read the detailed recap that we have provided. But if you’re up to date with the series and are anticipating the upcoming episode, here’s everything we know about ‘Snowfall’ season 4 episode 4!

Snowfall Season 4 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Snowfall’ season 4 episode 4 will release on March 10, 2021, at 10/9c on FX. New episodes drop every Wednesday on the channel at the mentioned timeslot.

Where to Watch Snowfall Season 4 Episode 4 Online?

If you’re fond of watching TV, you can catch ‘Snowfall’ season 4 episode 4 on FX as it airs on the aforementioned date and time. You can also watch the episode on Hulu when it drops on the platform one day after the television broadcast. If you don’t have a cable connection, you can resort to live-TV websites and VOD platforms such as iTunes, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, Vudu, and Amazon Prime.

Snowfall Season 4 Episode 4 Spoilers

The fourth episode of ‘Snowfall’ season 4 is called ‘Expansion.’ In this episode, Franklin’s missteps will put Leon in the crosshairs, resulting in an unexpected reconnection. Teddy will face fallout from Tijuana. Irene’s investigation is expected to have a promising new lead. Lastly, Franklin will try to appease Cissy. Here’s a promo for you to watch!

Snowfall Season 4 Episode 3 Recap

The third hour of ‘Snowfall’ season 4 is titled ‘All the Way Down.’ The episode is all about building the story for what’s to come. It kicks off straight from where the previous one ends, with Hernan being killed by the new chief-in-charge. Gustavo is obviously distraught as Hernan was family to him. Fuentes makes it clear that they want $100,000 a week. Gustavo wants retribution through bloodshed, but Teddy doesn’t seem too keen on the idea.

Gustavo is all geared up to take his revenge when Teddy takes him to a warehouse and reveals his relationship with the CIA. Teddy also tells him that he is the reason Gustavo is safe. He got away after killing Lorena back in season 2. Meanwhile, Franklin meets Nix and tells him that he disapproves of his visit to Alton’s shelter. In response, Officer Nix says that he thought Franklin was planning to get him killed. Nix was under the impression that he was sent to Scully’s place to round up the other guys involved in the Englewood shooting.

Franklin lets him off with a warning to not come after his family again. Nix retaliates by going to Franklin’s house and arresting Cissy. But he gets pulled into the station instead and is taken off the street due to his inappropriate conduct. On the other hand, Irene meets up with an officer who wants to see Franklin behind bars. He gives her information that she could never get her hands on because there is no record of Franklin ever getting arrested or prosecuted for his crimes. Leon still cares about Wanda, but things don’t remain the same once someone is on the rock. Manboy doesn’t know that Scully is alive, but there will be serious consequences once he does.

