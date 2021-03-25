In the latest episode of ‘Snowfall’ season 4, Scully catches hold of Leon’s partner Man Bag to know where Leon is. Franklin is desperately seeking to fix things and is shocked when his plan backfires. The episode turned out to be emotional for even Teddy, who is shaken up by his brother’s death. If you’re looking for more updates about the episode, you can head to the detailed recap at the bottom. But first, let us check out the synopsis and other details for ‘Snowfall’ season 4 episode 7!

Snowfall Season 4 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Snowfall’ season 4 episode 7 is slated to release on March 31, 2021, at 10/9c on FX. The show follows a weekly release pattern of airing one episode every Wednesday. Every episode is approximately 50 minutes long.

Where to Watch Snowfall Season 4 Episode 7 Online?

‘Snowfall’ season 4 episode 7 will air on FX at the above-mentioned timeslot. You can watch it on TV by tuning in to the channel. For those of you who don’t subscribe to cable, you can stream the latest episodes on Hulu one day after it finishes airing on television. There are many options available for cord-cutters such as iTunes, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, Vudu, and Amazon Prime. The show is available on these platforms, and you can easily stream the episodes by renting or purchasing them.

Snowfall Season 4 Episode 7 Spoilers

‘Snowfall’ season 4 episode 7 is called ‘Through a Glass, Darkly,’ where things will come crashing down on Franklin. As a result, he will be blindsided. Leon will still be on the run but for how long? Scully and his boys are not going to rest easy until they find him. Meanwhile, Teddy and Avi will head to Panama to retrieve stolen cash. We’re also aware of how Irene has progressed over the last few episodes, and whatever she decides to do might have dire consequences for Alton. You can watch the promo for the upcoming episode below!

Snowfall Season 4 Episode 6 Recap

‘Snowfall’ season 4 episode 6 is titled ‘Say a Little Prayer,’ where Scully is still looking for Leon. In an attempt to find out his whereabouts, he bails out Fatback from prison, who denies knowing where Leon is. But the truth is that they’re friends, and Fatback would never snitch out on Leon. Scully then decides to terminate him. Hence, Franklin and Leon’s plan to make Fatback take the bait ridiculously fails. Leon is devastated. On the other hand, Melody finds out how Franklin eluded the police and was never charged for the murder he had committed.

Teddy is also dealing with his brother’s death, and he has a conversation with his father about the funeral. One good thing about the episode is how Wanda is recovering from her drug addiction. Irene shows up in front of Alton and accuses him of being affiliated with illegal activities. Jerome and Louie are also trying to expand their business to other places, but Jerome still has some doubt in his mind. He seems to be done with everything because, according to him, they’ve already made money.

Read More: Where Is Snowfall Filmed?