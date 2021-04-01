In the latest episode of ‘Snowfall’ season 4, we mope over Franklin’s helpless state as problems incapacitate him on all levels. Alton has a sitting with Irene that riles up Franklin and the family. You can head to the recap at the bottom to read more. You can first check out the particulars for the upcoming ‘Snowfall’ season 4 episode 8!

Snowfall Season 4 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Snowfall’ season 4 episode 8 will premiere on April 7, 2021, at 10/9c on FX. New episodes release every Wednesday on the network. Every episode is approximately 50 minutes long.

Where to Watch Snowfall Season 4 Episode 8 Online?

‘Snowfall’ season 4 episode 8 can be watched as and when it airs on FX at the above-mentioned timeslot by tuning in to the channel. If you do not have the habit of watching TV or have cut the cord, you can stream the new episodes on Hulu one day after the cable TV broadcast. There are live streaming options also available for cord-cutters, such as YouTube TV, DirecTV, Fubo TV, and Sling TV, where you can access the show. You can even rent or purchase the episodes on VOD platforms like iTunes, Vudu, and Amazon Prime.

Snowfall Season 4 Episode 8 Spoilers

‘Snowfall’ season 4 episode 8 is called ‘Betrayal.’ With Irene finally achieving her goal, the world of ‘Snowfall’ will almost turn upside down. Franklin will have to deal with a drug operation that will put him in a delicate position. Manboy and Skully will both be looking to kill him. His relationship with Leon will also suffer. Meanwhile, Alton will prepare to leave for Havanna. But his decision will not be approved by the family. On the other hand, Teddy will go up the proverbial river. For now, you can watch the promo for the upcoming episode below!

Snowfall Season 4 Episode 7 Recap

‘Snowfall’ season 4 episode 7 is titled ‘Through a Glass, Darkly,’ and things already start getting tense as Alton is confused about the ultimatum that Irene gave him. He wants to protect his family no matter what the cost. Leon is trying to compensate for what he did to Fatback, but his cousin Big Dion is causing hindrance. He blames Leon for having killed Fatback and also being short of money. But poor Leon is moving around with a $5,000 bounty on his head, dead or alive.

Leon decides to approach Uncle Jerome, and then we see Alton choose to pour out everything in front of Irene. Jerome negotiates with Big Dion and settles the matter. Meanwhile, Wanda is trying to warn Leon against Irene, but he seems too caught up in other problems to lend an attentive ear. Irene then celebrates with her ex-husband Henry before her story reaches the papers.

Another character drowning in deep misery is Reed, whose brother passed away. He tries to retrieve the stolen money from him and catches hold of a man deemed responsible for the robbery. He brutally tortures him and then leaves just as the police enter. Cissy informs Franklin about Alton’s meeting with Irene. Franklin gets worked up and kicks him out. A frustrated Franklin then visits Tanosse’s house. The episode closes with Irene finally sending in her report.

