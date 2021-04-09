In this week’s episode of ‘Snowfall’ season 4, it seems as if the entire world has decided to collapse upon Franklin. Uncle Jerome and Louie get a scare during Fatback’s funeral. Irene has a terrifying encounter with Teddy. If you’re looking for more details about the episode, you can peruse the recap section. But first, here’s everything that we can expect from the upcoming ‘Snowfall’ season 4 episode 9!

Snowfall Season 4 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Snowfall’ season 4 episode 9 will premiere on April 14, 2021, at 10/9c on FX. The channel releases new episodes every Wednesday. Each episode has a runtime of around 50 minutes.

Where to Watch Snowfall Season 4 Episode 9 Online?

You can watch ‘Snowfall’ season 4 episode 9 on FX during the time it airs on TV at the timeslot mentioned above. If you’re short of a cable connection, do not worry, as the new episodes can be streamed on Hulu one day after the cable TV broadcast. Cord-cutters can also head to live-streaming websites such as YouTube TV, DirecTV, Fubo TV, and Sling TV, where the show is available. You can also rent or purchase the episodes on VOD platforms like iTunes, Vudu, and Amazon Prime.

Snowfall Season 4 Episode 9 Spoilers

‘Snowfall’ season 4 episode 9 is called ‘Sleeping Dogs,’ where Franklin will finally decide to fight for his survival. In the previous episode, we witness Irene receive a harsh warning from him, which also implies that her life is in danger. This is because Irene is someone who will not stay silent. On top of that, Manboy and Scully will try to find him at any cost. Apart from Franklin, they also want to catch Leon. This means that the entire family will have to bear the consequences. Meanwhile, Teddy will go to extremes to salvage his operation and career. You can watch the promo for the upcoming episode below!

Snowfall Season 4 Episode 8 Recap

‘Snowfall’ shocked our fans with the most recent episode, which puts Franklin in grave danger as everyone is out to get him. Louie and Uncle Jerome go to Fatback’s funeral, where the former gets shot, and Jerome thereafter hits a definite low in his life. He is also dealing with the hurt he feels after Louie lied to him about the CIA. Louie’s condition gets better with time.

Because of Leon, the whole family is being targeted by Scully and his men. Frankin wants to establish some sort of truce, but Teddy warns him that nobody can be trusted. After returning from his trip, he takes his time to learn where things are heading and what everyone is up to, including Alton’s latest blunder. He catches hold of Irene and injects her with a substance that puts her to sleep, but he doesn’t cause her any harm. He lets her off with a small warning.

The CIA visits Gustavo attempting to clean Teddy’s mess, but he downright dismisses them. He later leaves without any trace. Meanwhile, Alton persuades Cissy to tag along with him on his grand escapade to Havana. She talks him down, mentioning his encounter with Irene. On the other hand, Manboy, Scully, Khadijah as well as his own kin is questioning Franklin’s motives.

