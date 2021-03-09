Episode 7 of ‘Snowpiercer’ season 2 reveals the extent of Wilford’s plans. He refrains from an all-out assault and instead tries to break the train’s society from within. His schemes are like that of a chess grandmaster, thinking two steps ahead of his adversary. Layton has to face a revolt from the tailies, who are subjected to the same conditions as before. Broken promises and misplaced loyalties define the situation aboard Snowpiercer. Chaos and anarchy have returned that debilitates the hope that Melanie tries to hold on to. The upcoming episode stands to showcase Wilford and Layton’s confrontation, and with the society divided, it can be a fatal confrontation. If you are curious about the eighth episode, we have got you covered!

Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Snowpiercer’ season 2 episode 8 is slated to release on March 15, 2021, on TNT at 9 pm ET. New episodes are scheduled to drop in every Monday.

Where to Watch Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 8 Online?

The easiest way to watch ‘Snowpiercer’ season 2 episode 8 is by tuning in to TNT via its website or the app. ‘Snowpiercer’ Season 2 is available on Directv, YoutubeTV, Sling TV, and Amazon Prime (for purchase). The first season is available on HBO Max, which requires a paid subscription. Season 1 and 2 are also available internationally on Netflix.

Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers

Wilford has successfully created a huge conflict among the people of Snowpiercer, especially the tailies and the Third Class. Essentially, it proves that Layton has been an ineffective leader whose rule hasn’t been peaceful. Sensing the correct opportunity, Wilford tells Sykes to prepare Icy Bob. The eighth episode titled ‘The Eternal Engineer’ will perhaps show the extent of Wilford’s plan and how he intends to use Icy Bob. With the breachmen gone, there is a possibility of an external attack on the train. Moreover, the train is on its way back to pick up Melanie. Will Icy Bob sabotage Melanie’s efforts? Now that Pastor Logan is incarcerated, will Layton be able to thwart Wilford’s plan? We have to wait for the next episode to provide us with the answers.

Audrey abides by Wilford and changes Kevin into a lapdog for him. She herself is drawn towards Wilford, but at the same time, there is a hint of reluctance in her. However, the true extent of Audrey’s thoughts is yet to be seen completely. We can assume that Josie is still recovering from her wounds, and her presence in Big Alice might help Layton in one way or the other. Wilford questions Alex’s desires, and on the eventual arrival of Melanie, her loyalty will be put to the test. As the series reaches its denouement, we can expect some thrilling moments that will take the narrative further.

Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 7 Recap

Till investigates the attack on the breachmen, and certain clues lead her to a lady in First Class. She tells Till that Wilford is two steps ahead of her. Layton converses with Audrey, who says that she is not yet ready to return to Snowpiercer. Wilford tests her loyalty by telling her to fix Kevin, the head of hospitality of Big Alice, who had supposedly committed suicide. On the other hand, the tailies and Third Class descends into conflict after the heinous attack on the breachmen. The last surviving breachman thinks that the tailies have a hand in the brutal attack, which widens their difference.

Ruth encounters Winnie, a child whose mother had died because of Ruth’s decision. The past comes back to haunt Ruth, and she realizes her mistake. She keeps Winnie close to her despite the child running away. Audrey is able to reprogram Kevin into servility by telling him that Wilford’s love demands sacrifice and loyalty. In doing so, she has to confront her own past reflected through Kevin’s condition.

Till finds out that Pastor Logan is behind the attacks and apprehends him after he tries to commit suicide. Meanwhile, Pike is cornered by the tailies, and Layton intervenes to protect him. However, the bloodlust is assuaged by Ruth, who saves Layton and Pike. In the end, the train crosses through a giant spiral, and we can see red tints all over the train indicating rousing support for Wilford.

Read More: Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 7 Recap and Ending, Explained