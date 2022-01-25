Snowpiercer Season 3 Episode 2 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

The third season of TNT’s post-apocalyptic series ‘Snowpiercer’ begins its narrative six months after the events of the second season finale. Layton, Ben, and the crew of the pirate train move on from Melanie’s presumed death and divert their attention to the data she collected before the end of her resources. Their investigation into the temperature shift of the planet leads them to an unforeseen individual. Meanwhile, Wilford tries his best to be the sole authoritarian figure of Snowpiercer by exerting force and fear. But let’s save the rest for the recap and move on to the engrossing details in store for ‘Snowpiercer’ season 3 episode 2!

Snowpiercer Season 3 Episode 2 Release Date

‘Snowpiercer’ Season 3 Episode 2 is all set to air on Monday, January 31, 2022, at 9 pm ET on TNT. The third season is expected to comprise 10 episodes with a runtime of 44–51 minutes each. New episodes of the third season air on the network on a weekly basis, every Monday.

Where to Watch Snowpiercer Season 3 Episode 2 Online?

You can watch ‘Snowpiercer’ season 3 episode 2 by tuning to TNT at the aforementioned date and time. If you are keen on watching the third season online, you can do so by logging onto TNT’s official website and the TNT app. If you do not have access to cable television, you can choose between DirecTV, Youtube TV, Spectrum On Demand, Xfinity Stream, Hulu+ Live TV, and Sling TV to watch the episode.

The third season episodes are expected to be available on-demand on iTunes and Vudu. The previous seasons of the show are available on-demand on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and Microsoft Store. The first and second seasons of the show are available on HBO Max as well. Our readers outside the United States can watch the episodes of the third season on Netflix on a weekly basis.

Snowpiercer Season 3 Episode 2 Spoilers

The second episode of ‘Snowpiercer’ season 3, titled ‘The Last to Go,’ is expected to follow the aftermath of Layton’s discovery in the reactor. With a new survivor of the freeze among them, the crew of the pirate train may have numerous questions to be answered. The anonymous woman’s saga may be a pivotal part of the episode. The episode will follow Layton, who goes on the hunt. With a new survivor on the train, Layton and Ben may have a decision to make regarding their ongoing investigations and research.

Meanwhile, Wilford will work to increase the morale of the passengers of Snowpiercer. With a resistance brewing in the train, he may need to face the challenges more efficiently. To fulfill his wish to become the sole authoritarian power of the hearts and souls of his passengers, Wilford may need to employ new strategies to gain support. The episode will also reveal a powerful threat the resistance faces. As Wilford tries to intensify his control over the passengers, an unforeseen threat may be the last thing the resistance needs as they try to fulfill their plans.

Snowpiercer Season 3 Episode 1 Recap

The premiere episode of ‘Snowpiercer’ season 3, titled ‘The Tortoise and the Hare,’ follow the crew of the pirate train conducting research based on the data collected by Melanie. While collecting samples from the ice caps, Ben falls into an underground reactor. Layton and Josie arrive and save him. After ensuring Ben’s safety, Layton inspects the abandoned reactor and encounters an anonymous individual in a red costume who attacks him. After dealing with the attack, he brings the person to the train. It is revealed that the person is a woman.

Miss Audrey escapes from the lockup and tries to persuade Alex to join Snowpiercer rather than following the orders of Layton and Ben. When she attempts to take control of the train, Bess prevents her. Meanwhile, Wilford tries to establish his authority in Snowpiercer. He finds out that the second-class water master is providing hot baths to people who associate with the resistance. He punishes the master and a Tailie together. As per the command of Wilford, the Headwoods inject an unknown element into Zarah’s abdomen, possibly to harm Layton and her baby.

