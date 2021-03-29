Created by Josh Friedman and Graeme Manson, ‘Snowpiercer’ is a post-apocalyptic thriller television series that follows the passengers aboard the titular train. Set seven years after the world has frozen over, the perpetually moving train carries the people who have survived. The show explores the socio-political dynamics among the surviving people. The series is based on the 2013 film of the same name and the original French graphic novel that inspired the film, called ‘Le Transperceneige.’

Originally released on May 17, 2020, ‘Snowpiercer’ became the best new cable drama series of the year. While the show garnered praise for its reflections on society, some critics felt that it lacks the nuanced take on the political and moral atmosphere of the storyline that the film captures. Additionally, the ratings of the second season have dropped by 21% in comparison to season 1, and the viewership is down by 26%. If you are worried about the future of the series and want to know if there will be a season 3, we’ve got you covered!

Snowpiercer Season 3 Release Date

‘Snowpiercer’ season 2 premiered on January 25, 2021, on TNT, with the season coming to an end after ten episodes on March 29, 2021. Each episode in the season runs for 44–51 minutes each. Concerning the third season, here is what we know. The fans need not worry since their favorite show has been recommissioned for the third round. The announcement was made on January 19, 2021, even before the second season debuted. However, an exact release date has not been revealed yet.

There are several factors to keep in mind while we wait for the third season to grace the screens. Although it seems that the upcoming season may have got a decent head start, the production team had to deal with unforeseen challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic; a case in point being the filming of season 2. The second season was given the thumbs up way before the show premiered on the cable channel in May 2020. But still, the team was unable to finish filming the entire second season before the lockdown in March 2020. The cast and crew returned after a gap of almost seven months to wrap up filming the second installment of the show.

It has been reported that the third season only began filming in early March 2021, which means that the fans will have to wait a while to watch the new episodes. Also, taking into consideration that a new season usually releases after a gap of almost a year, the fans can expect ‘Snowpiercer’ season 3 to release sometime in early 2022.

Snowpiercer Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

Most of the key cast members are expected to reprise their roles in season 3. This includes Jennifer Connelly (Melanie Cavill), Daveed Diggs (Andre Layton), Sean Bean (Mr. Wilford), Mickey Sumner (Bess Till), and Lena Hall (Miss Audrey). Other actors that portray significant characters in the show are Alison Wright (Ruth Wardell), Iddo Goldberg (Bennett Knox), Steven Ogg (Pike), Sam Otto (John “Oz” Osweiller), Katie McGuinness (Josie Wellstead), and Sheila Vand (Zarah Ferami).

We may also see Roberto Urbina and Annalise Basso return to portray Javier “Javi” de la Torre and Lilah “LJ” Folger Jr., respectively. Chelsea Harris, who essays the role of Sykes, has been upped to the main cast billing for season 3, while the Emmy-winning actress Archie Panjabi has joined the cast to portray the character, Asha.

Snowpiercer Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

In season 2, we see that the divide between the people has led them to the brink of a civil war. While some people have chosen to side with Layton, the others are loyal to Mr. Wilford, the creator of the Snowpiercer. Mr. Wilford regained control when Layton was compelled to take help from him, and now the inventor is doing everything he can to ensure that power stays in his hands. We also see that Josie has started to show resistance to the cold, much like Icy Bob before her.

In the upcoming season, we are likely to see how the dynamics between the people aboard the train will continue to change as their loyalties swing between Layton and the powerful Mr. Wilford. We may also learn more about the train’s impact on the climate since it seems to be getting warmer.

