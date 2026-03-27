Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot

Netflix’s ‘Something Very Bad is Going to Happen‘ follows the story of a bride named Rachel, who is filled with an increasing sense of dread the closer she moves to her wedding day. Over the course of eight episodes, we watch her struggle as she tries to figure out if Nicky, her fiancé, is her soulmate and what is at stake if he’s not. The season ends on a violent note with an unexpected amount of bloodshed, shaking the foundation of Rachel and Nicky’s relationship and rewriting her story in unimaginable ways.

While a lot of loose ends are tied up, the ending is also open-ended enough to continue further exploration. So far, the show has not been renewed for a second season, but the fact that it is not labelled as a limited series means that Netflix and the show’s creators might consider doing another season. If that happens, we expect ‘Something Very Bad is Going to Happen’ Season 2 to release in 2028.

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen Season 2 Will Explore a New Story

The first season of ‘Something Very Bad is Going to Happen’ wraps up all the major plot points by the finale, and that’s how creator and showrunner, Haley Z Boston, intended it to be. She revealed that she had written the show with just one season in mind, creating a complete story that stands on its own. Still, the open-ended nature of the story shows that she was interested in taking it further with another season. Boston stated that should the series get renewed, it would be more likely an anthology than the continuation of the first season. She noted that Rachel’s story came from a very personal place for her, where she wanted to touch upon her own fears and insecurities on a personal topic.

For the second season, she would like to turn the focus on some other form of fear or dread, though the tone would remain the same. This leaves the plot of the second season wide open for exploration. It also means that we would most likely not see the Cunninghams, though Rachel might return in a cameo, allowing the seasons to have a connective thread that puts their stories in the same universe. Marriage and weddings will also most likely not be at the center of the plot, but relationships, romantic or otherwise, will still form the core of the story.

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen Season 2 Will Have a New Set of Characters

Considering that the show’s creator has talked about the show being an anthology in case it is renewed, a completely new cast of characters is expected in the second season. We might still see some familiar faces depending on the second season’s timeline compared to the first one. If it takes after the events of the first season, Camila Morrone might reprise her role as Rachel, who is now immortal and doomed to walk the Earth until the Cunningham line is wiped clean because Nicky’s descendants didn’t marry their soulmates.

However, if the events of the second season take place before the first, then Zlatko Buric might come back to play the Immortal Man. With several of the Cunninghams still alive, especially Sawyer Fraser’s Jude, they might return based on what turn the story takes. For the most part, however, new actors will be brought into the fold to present a different story that touches upon the intensity of human emotions and tests its characters in ways they would never have imagined.

Read More: Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen Ending Explained: Does Rachel Die?