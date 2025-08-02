How Did the Son of Sam Get His Name, Explained

As a documentary series living up to its title in every way conceivable, Netflix’s ‘Conversations With a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes’ can only be described as equal parts harrowing and intriguing. This original incorporates not just archival footage but also never-before-heard records, dramatic recreations, and exclusive interviews to really shine a light upon the terror serial killer David Berkowitz reigned over New York for two summers. So, with it covering every aspect of his life, his crimes, and why he did what he did, we also can’t help but wonder about his moniker as The Son of Sam.

David Berkowitz Committed Several Crimes Before Being Identified as a Serial Killer

It was on December 24, 1975, when David Berkowitz reportedly committed his first attack at the age of 22, using a hunting knife to stab two women in the northeast area of the Bronx. According to his own accounts, his first alleged victim was a Hispanic woman who was never identified by the police, whereas his second was 15-year-old Michelle Forman. He claimed to have stabbed her six times on a bridge near Dreiser Loop, but he was never even considered a suspect for it despite residing around the area at the same time. He also allegedly shot Wendy Savino in April 1976.

However, David’s first confirmed victims as a serial killer were 18-year-old Donna Lauria and 19-year-old Jody Valenti, whom he shot using a .44 caliber weapon at 1:10 am on July 29, 1976, at the Pelham Bay neighborhood of the Bronx. Donna sadly died instantly, but Jody survived and later even gave officials a description of her assailant, leading to the first composite sketch of this Yonkers resident being created. His next victims were 18-year-old Rosemary Keenan and 20-year-old Carl Denaro on October 23, 1976, in Flushing, Queens, followed by 16-year-old Donna DeMasi and 18-year-old Joanne Lomino on November 27, 1976, in Floral Park, Long Island. Neither victim passed away.

Despite the fact that David had used the same .44 caliber weapon at all these shootings and primarily followed the same pattern of targeting couples late at night, officials didn’t initially connect the dots. These incidents were physically so far away from one another that they didn’t think there could be a connection; plus, stranger homicides in New York around this time were not usual. Then came the shooting of 26-year-old Christine Freund and her fiancé, 30-year-old John Diel, on January 30, 1977, near the Forest Hills station in Queens, followed by that of 20-year-old Virginia Voskerichian on March 8. While the former two survived and gave descriptions of the attacker, Virginia sadly died from the gunshot wound to her head.

David Berkowitz Gave Himself the Moniker of Son of Sam

It was on March 10, 1977, that New York Police Department officials revealed the same .44 Bulldog revolver had been used in these incidents, confirming a serial killer was on the loose. Therefore, when the print media picked up this story, they gave him the moniker “.44 Caliber Killer,” which stuck and was circulated as well as used by almost every publication. Little did they know that this publicity would actually attract and excite the killer further, so when he struck again, he also taunted the police by leaving a note at the scene. On April 17, 1977, 18-year-old Valentina Suriani and 20-year-old Alexander Esau were shot on a service road in the Bronx, with both of them unfortunately passing away from their severe injuries.

However, apart from the evidence, there was also a note at the scene that was addressed to Captain Joseph Borrelli and written mostly in block capitals with a sprinkle of lower-case letters. It was evident that this was from the serial killer, just for him to identify himself not as “.44 Caliber Killer,” but the “Son of Sam.” David used this self-assigned moniker again in a letter to Daily News columnist Jimmy Breslin in late May, who made it public by publishing a large portion of it while asking him to surrender. But alas, what followed was his name getting more publicity, and him following it up with more shootings. On June 26, 1977, 17-year-old Judy Placido and 20-year-old Salvatore Lupo were shot in the latter’s car in Bayside, Queens, and thankfully, they both survived. Then, on July 31, 1977, 20-year-old Stacy Moskowitz and 20-year-old Robert Violante were shot while on their first date in Bath Beach, Brooklyn, with the former sadly dying from her wounds.

David was ultimately arrested on August 10, 1977, and it was then that he revealed the meaning behind his use of “Son of Sam.” The name is reportedly in reference to a demon he said lived inside the black Labrador retriever owned by his neighbor, Sam Carr. He claimed this same demon was who ordered him to commit all his crimes, only for his apartment to kind of corroborate his statements since it was filled with chaotic drawings and writings on the wall referring to the demon. However, later on, David stated that his claims about demonic possession were lies, indicating he simply wanted to blame his neighbor’s beloved dog because he was bothered by his barking and fussing at all times. Hence, he used “Son of Sam.”

