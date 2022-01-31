South Park Season 25 Episode 1 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

The 25th edition of ‘South Park‘ might have surprises in store following the emotional rollercoaster caused by the pandemic. The characters will be navigating life after the “post-corona” phase that the recent episodes focus on. As Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny adjust to their new lives, other issues might spring up. We will also see Randy and Sharon Marsh as they concentrate on their weed business. As far as Mr. Garrison is concerned, there might be new developments in his life. If you want to know what else we can expect from the season premiere of ‘South Park,’ here is all that we know!

South Park Season 25 Episode 1 Release Date

‘South Park’ season 25 episode 1 is scheduled to release on February 2, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Comedy Central. The current season has six episodes, and each one has a runtime of approximately 22 minutes. New episodes are slated to release on Wednesdays.

Where to Stream South Park Season 25 Episode 1 Online?

To watch ‘South Park’ season 25 episode 1 online, you can tune into the network at the aforementioned date and time. If you prefer watching it online, you can do so on Comedy Central’s official website. More streaming options are available on DirecTV, fuboTV, Sling TV, Xfinity Stream, Philo, YouTube TV, and Hulu+Live TV. If you’re a frequent user of VOD platforms, the previous seasons can be streamed on iTunes, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Google Play, Spectrum, and Amazon Prime Video. HBO Max users can watch the show here.

South Park Season 25 Episode 1 Spoilers

To celebrate the 25th season, the creators have released an orchestral version of a famous song about Kyle’s mom. We have seen the joke play for the first time in season 1, and ever since, it has stayed on as an integral part of the show. The performance implies that there are funnier days ahead of us as ‘South Park’ returns for its 25th edition. In the first episode, the South Park boys might finally manage to catch a break from the stress of the pandemic.

The previous two installments mostly focus on the aftermath of COVID-19, which possibly means that the boys are ready to start a new chapter in their lives. However, there is also a possibility that the new world will include the pandemic as a normal aspect of their existence. We’re well aware of how ‘South Park’ draws inspiration from current events, so we can expect to see new social and political matters affect the lives of Stan, Kyle, Cartman, Kenny, and others. Here is the first look at the new season!

South Park Season 25 Cast

‘South Park’ season 25 will retain its main voice-cast members. Matt Stone will return to portray Kyle Broflovski, who is known for his overbearing mother and problematic father. He will also play Kenny McCormick, a parka-wearing kid who has been cursed with imperfect immortality. Trey Parker will lend his voice to Stan Marsh, the beanie-adorned leader of the gang. Trey will also play Eric Cartman, the most ignorant and arrogant lad in the circle. He will additionally lend his voice to Randy Marsh, Marvin, and Grandma Marsh’s son. Likewise, April Stewart will portray Sharon, Randy’s wife. Trey will be breathing life into another character, Mr. Garrison, also known as The President.

