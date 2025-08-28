Southern Bastards TV Adaptation in the Works at FX

A Harvey Award-winning comic book series will soon hit our screens! The Cinemaholic can confirm that FX is developing a TV adaptation of ‘Southern Bastards,’ the comic book series created by Jason Aaron and Jason Latour. Filming will take place in Atlanta in the spring of 2026. Bill Dubuque is adapting the screenplay, with Nia DaCosta roped in to direct. Ryan Coogler serves as a producer. No cast members have been revealed yet.

The story takes place in Craw County in Alabama, home of the state champion Runnin’ Rebs football team, and Boss BBQ. The residents are big-time high school football fans. However, the narrative concentrates on two of the many bastards of the county, namely Earl Tubb, an old man with a big stick, and Euless Boss, a high school football coach who is out of space for two things: trophies and dead bodies. When Earl returns home after 40 years, he comes across some family business that still needs to be settled, at the center of which is Coach Boss. Earl knows very well that his stick will come in handy.

‘Southern Bastards’ is not the first comic-book adaptation by FX. It previously produced ‘Legion,’ the superhero TV series created by Noah Hawley, centering on the eponymous Marvel antihero character, a mutant with psychic abilities who can be spotted in various X-Men storylines. Dan Stevens played the titular role and was joined by Rachel Keller, Aubrey Plaza, Bill Irwin, Amber Midthunder, and Jeremie Harris. ‘Legion’ ended after three seasons.

Bill Dubuque wrote ‘The Accountant,’ ‘The Accountant 2,’ and Netflix’s ‘Ozark.’ Nia DaCosta directed ‘Candyman,’ ‘Hedda,’ and a couple of episodes of Netflix’s ‘Top Boy.’

Upcoming projects to be shot in Atlanta include Scott Foley’s ‘It’s Not Like That,’ Netflix’s ‘A Different World’ Sequel Series, and Season 3 of Hulu’s ‘Tell Me Lies’.

