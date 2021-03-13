‘Space Force’ is a comedy-drama series that focuses on a group of administrative officials trying to set up the sixth branch of the United States Armed Forces. The newest branch is called the United States Space Force, and General Mark Naird is tasked with setting up the military branch by 2024, as per the President’s order. Steve Carell created the series along with Greg Daniels—the creator of the hit comedy show, ‘The Office.’

Carell apparently pitched the idea to his long-time friend Daniels, and it resulted in a fruitful collaboration. ‘Space Force’ has a screwball oddity and absurd humor that makes it a fun watch. Moreover, General Mark’s hijinks and his hurry to create the Space Force hold the narrative together. Since the conclusion of the first season, fans are awaiting an update on the second season. If you are on the same page with us, we have got your back!

Space Force Season 2 Release Date

‘Space Force’ season 1 released on May 29, 2020, on Netflix. The season consists of ten episodes with an average run time of 27-36 minutes. Upon its release, the show received mixed responses from the critics and audiences but gradually picked pace in viewership. Regarding the second season, we have some good news.

With regards to the second season, we have some good news. In July 2020, the second season of ‘Space Force’ was in active development after initial doubts of the show being a misfire subsided. In fact, in its first 28 days of its release, ‘Space Force’ was viewed by about 40 million households. Netflix released an official announcement regarding the show’s renewal in November 2020.

Co-creator Greg Daniels said that writers were already working on the details of the plot. The network also announced that Norm Hiscock is the co-creator of the second season. Hiscock is noted for his role as a producer of ‘Parks and Recreation’ and has also served as a writer of sitcoms like ‘King of the Hill’ and ‘Corner Gas.’

The production of season 2 has shifted location from Los Angeles to Vancouver to reduce the costs. At this moment, we know that filming will begin in summer 2021, scheduled between May and June 2021. Keeping the pandemic restrictions and delays in mind, we can expect ‘Space Force’ season 2 to release sometime in late 2021.

Space Force Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

The Naird family will perhaps return in the second season with their playful banter. Steve Carell will be seen in the role of General Mark Naird along with Lisa Kudrow (Maggie Naird) and Diana Silvers (Erin Naird). The Space Force team will probably be back with Ben Schwartz as F. Tony Scarapiducci and John Malkovich as the frustrated Dr. Adrian Mallory. Other cast members expected to reprise their roles include Tawny Newsome as Angela Ali and Jimmy O. Yang as Dr. Chan Kaifang.

The second season would be incomplete without the presence of Noah Emmerich, who portrays Mark Naird’s nemesis, General Kick Grabaston. Having said that, he will most likely return in the second season. Fred Willard, who essays the role of Mark’s father Fred, won’t be returning as a cast member because of his demise on May 15, 2020.

Space Force Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

The first season depicts the exploits of General Mark Naird in trying to establish the Space Force. In the end, Angela and her team sabotages the Chinese Moonbase and finds out that the same has been done to them. Naird is removed from his position, and General Grabaston has taken charge of the proceedings. Naird’s wife escapes from prison along with her new girlfriend. Since the space crew is stranded on the base, it is up to Naird to come back and save the day. Moreover, he has to rescue her daughter Erin.

The second season is likely to start from the afore-mentioned narrative threads and explore the repercussions of Grabaston’s blunder of attacking the Chinese Moonbase. With the ominous threat of war, it will be interesting to see how the political developments affect Naird’s decision-making. We are yet to ascertain the cause of Maggie’s incarceration, which might be explored in the second season. The blossoming relationship of Dr. Chan and Angela can also be one of the plot points. In essence, ‘Space Force’ season 2 stands to give us a lot now that Norm Hiscock has entered the fold.

