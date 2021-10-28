Space Force Season 2 Release Date, New Cast and Plot Details

Netflix’s ‘Space Force’ is a lighthearted workplace comedy that revolves around General Mark R. Naird and his team at the United States Space Force as they again try to send astronauts to the moon. Created by Greg Daniels and Steve Carell (both of ‘The Office’ fame), the show blends together the genres of military, space, and family drama along with political satire and comedy.

‘Space Force’ premiered in May 2020. It received lukewarm reviews for its clichéd formula but also praise for its satirical premise and the cast’s comedic timing. Fans were especially delighted by the performances of Carell (General Naird) and John Malkovich (Dr. Adrian Mallory). At the end of season 1, the fates of many pivotal characters hang in the balance. Naturally, fans are eagerly awaiting the second installment of this Emmy-nominated series. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Space Force’ season 2.

Space Force Season 2 Release Date

‘Space Force’ season 1 premiered in its entirety on May 29, 2020, on Netflix. The first season comprises ten episodes with a runtime of 27-36 minutes each.

It's official: Space Force Season 2 is a go. pic.twitter.com/GDG4zeSIdc — Space Force (@realspaceforce) November 16, 2020

You must be wondering about season 2. Don’t worry, it’s all good news! Netflix announced on November 13, 2020, that ‘Space Force’ would return for a second season. We’re not surprised, because who wouldn’t want more of the combined comedic genius of Daniels and Carell? Plus, season 1 ends on a cliffhanger and thus absolutely requires a second season for resolution.

Production of season 2 was shifted from Los Angeles to Vancouver to cut costs and because Daniels was filming another one of his shows in the Canadian city. There were a few pandemic-related delays, but filming for the second installment of ‘Space Force’ commenced in April/May 2021 and wrapped up by June/July 2021.

Since the show uses a decent amount of special effects, we expect post-production to take some time. Keeping all the above-mentioned information in mind, we expect ‘Space Force’ season 2 to premiere sometime in late 2021 or early 2022. We’ll be over the moon when the second season finally lands!

Space Force Season 2 Cast: Who is in it?

The original cast will be reprising their roles for season 2. This includes Steve Carell as General Mark R. Naird, John Malkovich as Dr. Adrian Mallory, Diana Silvers as Erin Naird, Ben Schwartz as F. Tony “Fuck Tony” Scarapiducci, and Lisa Kudrow as Maggie Naird.

Additionally, we will again see Noah Emmerich as General Kick Grabaston, Tawny Newsome as Captain Angela Ali, Jimmy O. Yang as Dr. Chan Kaifang, Don Lake as Brigadier General Bradley Gregory, Jessica St. Clair as Kelly King, and Carolyn Wilson as Louise Papaleo.

Also likely to return are Don Lake as Brigadier General Bradley Gregory, Alex Sparrow as Captain Yuri “Bobby” Telatovich, and Spencer House as Duncan Tabner. We might also see a bunch of fresh faces. Unfortunately, we will not be seeing Fred Willard reprise his role as Fred Naird, as the actor passed away in May 2020. ‘Space Force’ marks Willard’s last acting venture. It is currently unknown whether his role will be recast.

Space Force Season 2 Plot: What is it About?

Season 1 finds General Naird and Dr. Mallory trying to carry out the “Boots on the Moon” mission. Naird deals with his sullen teenage daughter Erin and incarcerated wife Maggie. In the season 1 finale, we see that the American and Chinese astronauts have destroyed each other’s moon bases and are essentially stranded. The Air Force arrests Naird, Mallory, and Duncan for disobeying orders to retaliate against China. Naird escapes with a helicopter to save Erin from a group of dangerous men. Maggie and her girlfriend Louise escape from prison and join Naird and Erin.

Season 2 is likely to explore how the Space Force will rescue its astronauts from the moon. It will also look at how Naird will tackle his own precarious situation. Will he go back to the Space Force or will he stay away? Additionally, we expect to see more about Naird and Maggie’s open marriage, with the former interested in Kelly and the latter dating Louise. The fates of Adrian and Duncan post-arrest will also be highlighted. The consequences of Maggie’s escape will possibly be addressed. We might also find out the reasons behind Maggie’s imprisonment in the first place. We’re sure there’s going to be a lot of chaotic workplace and family drama in the second installment, and we can’t wait!

