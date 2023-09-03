Special Ops Lioness Season 2: Renewal Possibilities Explored

Created by Taylor Sheridan, Paramount+’s ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ is an action thriller series that revolves around the CIA’s Lioness Program. It follows Joe, a CIA officer in charge of the Lioness program, who recruits Cruz Manuelos, a Force Recon Marine, for an undercover mission. Cruz must get close to the daughter of a suspected terrorist to neutralize the threat. If you enjoyed the show’s espionage and military-themed narrative, you must be wondering if the series will return for a second installment. In that case, here is everything we know about the possibility of ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ season 2!

Will Special Ops Lioness Season 2 Happen?

‘Special Ops: Lioness’ premiered on July 23, 2023, on Paramount+. The show’s first season comprises eight episodes with a running time of 38–47 minutes each. The first two episodes premiered on the streaming service on the same day, while the rest were released weekly. The season 1 finale was released on September 3, 2023. The series released generally mixed reviews from critics, with praise for its performances but criticism for its contrived narrative.

Presently, there is no word on the show’s future either from the producers or the network. Series creator Taylor Sheridan has yet to comment on the show’s future. However, despite the mixed critical reception, the series has reportedly received a better audience reaction. As a result, if the show’s viewership exceeds Paramount+’s expectations, a second season could receive the green light in the coming months. Furthermore, the show’s chances of getting renewed are high, especially due to the track record of shows Taylor Sheridan has created for Paramount+, including the likes of ‘Tulsa King’ and ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ which were both renewed weeks after their premiere.

The first season follows Joe and Cruz as they embark on a mission to neutralize Asmar Ali Amrohi, a billionaire with suspected terrorist ties. The season 1 finale sees Joe and Cruz go their separate ways after completing the mission. As a result, the ending of the first season leaves little room for the story to continue in a protective second installment. However, the makers could turn the series into an anthology by focusing on a new Lioness QRF team or an entirely different Special Ops program run by the CIA.

Nonetheless, even if a second season materializes, production will likely be affected by the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Any work on a potential second installment will likely commence only after the strikes are resolved. The first season started filming in January 2023 before premiering in July of the same year. As a result, if everything works out, the second season could follow a similar production timeline. Therefore, viewers can expect to see ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ season 2 release in July 2024, at the earliest.

‘Special Ops: Lioness’ stars Zoe Saldaña (Joe), Laysla De Oliveira (Cruz Manuelos), Dave Annable (Neil), Jill Wagner (Bobby), and Stephanie Nur (Aaliyah Amrohi) in the lead roles. LaMonica Garrett (Tucker), James Jordan (Two Cups), Austin Hébert (Randy), Jonah Wharton (Tex), Thad Luckinbill (Kyle), Hannah Love Lanier (Kate), Nicole Kidman (Kaitlyn Meade), and Morgan Freeman (Edwin Mullins) round out the main cast. The return of the first season cast will depend upon the new episodes’ direction, and season 2 could feature an entirely new cast.

‘Special Ops: Lioness’ season 2 could deal with the aftermath of Asmar Ali Amrohi’s assassination and its impact on the US and its allies. Meanwhile, Joe could retire from fieldwork, leaving the room open for a different station chief to take over her role. We could also see Cruz recovering from the horrors of her undercover mission. At the same time, the second season could focus on a new Special Ops team as they embark on a top-secret mission for national security.

