Spellbound Season 2: Renewal Possibilities Explored

Hulu’s ‘Spellbound’ follows Cece Parker Jones, a ballet student who goes on an enchanting journey after joining the Paris Opera Ballet School in Paris, France. The teen fantasy drama series created by Jill Girling and Lori Mather acts as a spin-off to ‘Find Me in Paris‘ and revolves around Cece as she learns of her magical powers and lineage as a Wizen. After juggling between her ballet classes and magical adventures, Cece finds herself in grave danger, ending the debut season on a cliffhanger. If you are wondering whether Cece and her friends will return to our screens, providing answers to some of the burning questions, here is everything we know about the possibility of ‘Spellbound’ season 2!

Will Spellbound Season 2 Happen?

‘Spellbound’ season 1 was released on August 31, 2023 on Hulu. The first season comprises thirteen episodes with a running time of approximately 25 minutes each. All episodes of the debut season dropped on the streaming service on the same day. The series received generally positive reviews from critics who praised its performances and diversity. However, the pacing and some storytelling elements received criticism.

Fans of the show should be excited since a second installment of the series seems to be on the horizon. Although Huly has not officially announced the show’s renewal for a second outing, work has commenced on new episodes. In August 2023, before the show’s premiere on the streaming service, it was reported that the second season was gearing up to start production in Paris. Preproduction on the sophomore outing started in July 2023, with the writers starting work on new episodes as early as June 2023.

In June 2023, co-creator Jill Girling took to Instagram to announce the series will be returning for a second installment. The following month, Girling also shared a picture of the script for the second season premiere, confirming pre-production had commenced for season 2. Girling announced that the second season had started filming on August 17, 2023, a full two weeks before the first season dropped on Hulu. Filming is expected to last for roughly six weeks and will conclude around October 2023.

Given the fast-racking of the second season’s production and filming already underway, viewers likely won’t have to wait long for the new episodes. The first season began filming in August 2022 and was released roughly a year later. Hence, a similar turnaround time can be expected for the second installment. Therefore, viewers can expect to see ‘Spellbound’ season 2 releasing in August 2024.

‘Spellbound’ season 1 stars Hailey Romain, Margherita Barbieri, Abigail O’Regan, Sam Darius, Etienne Moana, and Zac Gabriel Werb as Cece Parker Jones, Simone Souter, Mia Banks, Jack Ryder, Benoit Ducasse, and Finn Cassidy, students at the Paris Opera Ballet School. Rik Young (Armando Castillo), Raven Dauda (Ginger Jones), Imogen Mackie Walker (Amy), Gomolémo Tsagaé (Lola), and Cameron James-King (Adrian) appear in supporting roles. Most of the main cast members are expected to reprise their roles in the second season.

‘Spellbound’ season 2 will likely resolve the cliffhanger ending of the first season, which sees Cece being dragged away by a mysterious cloaked figure. We will likely learn more about Adrian and Kevin’s past and why they seek Cece’s powers. Meanwhile, Juliet, a powerful witch, could also pose a threat to Cece and her friends. On the other hand, Cece might struggle to keep her magical powers a secret from her friend, Mia, and crush, Benoit. Lastly, we could also discover more about Cece’s status as the “Wise One,” her family history, and her true potential as a Wizen.

Read More: Where is Hulu’s Spellbound Filmed?