‘Seirei Gensouki’ or ‘Spirit Chronicles’ is an isekai fantasy TV anime based on the Japanese light novel series of the same name written by Yuri Kitayama and illustrated by Riv. The show follows Rio, a slum-dwelling boy in an alternate world whose consciousness gets mixed with a boy from Japan named Haruto Amakawa. The mysterious incident grants him unthinkable powers, and the innocent protagonist embarks on a quest to climb the social ladder and avenge the murder of his mother. The anime first premiered on July 6, 2021, and here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Spirit Chronicles Episode 10 Release Date

‘Spirit Chronicles’ episode 10, titled ‘A Spirit’s Awakening,’ is all set to release on September 7, 2021, in Japan. It will air on TV Tokyo, BS Fuji, and AT-X at various times. TMS Entertainment has developed the series with Osamu Yamasaki helming the directorial team and Yasuyuki Yamazaki serving as the music composer.

The writing staff includes Yamasaki, Megumu Sasano, Mitsutaka Hirota, and Yoshiko Nakamura, while the characters are designed by Kyouko Yufu. The opening theme song “New Story” is performed by Marika Kouno, and the ending theme song, “Elder Flower,” is sung by Aguri Oonishi.

Where to Watch Spirit Chronicles Season 1 Online?

You can watch ‘Spirit Chronicles’ on Crunchyroll. People who have a subscription can head here to watch the fantasy series with original Japanese audio and English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Italian subtitles. The latest episodes are also accessible on VRV.

Spirit Chronicles Episode 10 Spoilers

In episode 9, after his visit to the royal capital of Karasuki Kingdom and learning about his parents, Rio returns to Yuba’s village. He tells his cousin, Ruri, about his lineage, who struggles to believe what she hears until Yuba reveals that all the village elders know about it. Rio then opens up about his plans to go and meet his sister, Latifa, in the village of demihumans. He spends the next few months with the villagers and also informs Sayo, who is understandably upset by his decision.

She later cries at her home; when her brother learns about Rio’s decision, he goes straight to Yuba’s house and pleads with his friend to stay in the village. Unfortunately, Rio has already made his decision and refuses to give in to his demands. Later Sayo meets him privately and confesses that she loves him. But the protagonist does not give her any false hope and apologizes for not feeling the same way about her. Although she breaks down by the rejection, she does not forget to meet him when he leaves the village.

Rio then heads to the small world of demihumans and meets his sister Latifa. He also spends some time with the village elders and tells them that he plans on staying with them for a few months before embarking on a new adventure. Later, he is shocked to see an unknown woman beside him who appears to know him somehow. In episode 10, Rio will learn that the mysterious woman is his guardian spirit. He may also find out something shocking about his powers and leave the village of demihumans for a new mission.

Read More: Best Fantasy Anime