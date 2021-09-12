Based on the Japanese light novel series of the same name written by Yuri Kitayama and illustrated by Riv, ‘Seirei Gensouki’ or ‘Spirit Chronicles’ is a fantasy isekai TV anime. It revolves around a Japanese boy named Haruto Amakawa whose consciousness gets mixed with Rio, a slum-dwelling boy from an alternate world after a brutal vehicular accident in which he loses his life. However, the latter gains unimaginable powers following the strange events and vows to use them to avenge his mother and climb the social ladder. The anime first premiered on July 6, 2021, and here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Spirit Chronicles Episode 11 Release Date

‘Spirit Chronicles’ episode 11, titled ‘Silver Bride,’ is slated to premiere on September 14, 2021, in Japan. It will air on TV Tokyo, BS Fuji, and AT-X at different times. The fantasy series is animated by TMS Entertainment, with Osamu Yamasaki helming the directorial team. The scripts are handled jointly by Yamasaki, Megumu Sasano, Mitsutaka Hirota, and Yoshiko Nakamura.

Kyouko Yufu has served as the character designer for the series, while Yasuyuki Yamazaki has composed the music. Marika Kouno has performed the opening theme song “New Story,” and the ending theme track, “Elder Flower,” is sung by Aguri Oonishi.

Where to Watch Spirit Chronicles Season 1 Online?

‘Spirit Chronicles’ is licensed by Crunchyroll for streaming outside Asia. People with a subscription can head here to watch their favorite series with original Japanese audio and English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Italian subtitles. VRV also has fantasy anime in its giant catalog.

Spirit Chronicles Episode 11 Spoilers

In episode 10, when Latifa and her friends find Rio sleeping with a naked woman, they misunderstand the whole situation. However, it turns out that Rio himself does not know her. The woman later clarifies that she has formed a covenant with Rio but strangely refers to him as Haruto. She later clarifies that she knows everything there is to know about him and asks him to give her a name. Rio calls her Aishia.

The duo then pays a visit to the village’s elders and Lady Dryas, who are also just as shocked as Latifa and her friends. When the question of her mastery of spirit arts came up, no one expected what Aishia had in store. When they begin to test her control on spirit arts, they are shocked. Aishia turns out to be as powerful as Rio, showing incredible control and proving that she masters every element.

When he later takes a bath with his adoptive sister, he learns that when she first laid eyes on him in Japan, she always wanted him as a brother- a wish that has turned into reality in the alternate world. However, while they are having this conversation, Rio has to inform her that he is going to the Strahl Kingdom.

The following day when he leaves, Latifa and her friends gift him several useful things. When he reaches Strahl kingdom, Rio immediately looks for Celia with Aishia’s help but is shocked to learn that she is going to marry Charles. In episode 11, the protagonist will finally find her old friend and learn what transpired ever since he left. He may help Celia avoid something horrible from happening.

Read More: Best Fantasy Anime