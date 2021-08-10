Based on the Japanese light novel series of the same name written by Yuri Kitayama and illustrated by Riv, ‘Spirit Chronicles’ or ‘Seirei Gensouki’ is an isekai fantasy TV anime. The show centers upon Haruto Amakawa, a college student who gets reincarnated into an alternate world as a slum-dwelling boy named Rio. The consciousness of the two strangely gets mixed up, and after realizing that he now possesses unimaginable powers, Rio decides to use them to avenge the murder of his mother someday and climb the social ladder. The anime first premiered on July 6, 2021, and here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Spirit Chronicles Episode 7 Release Date

‘Spirit Chronicles’ episode 7, titled ‘Promised Land,’ is all set to premiere on August 17, 2021, in Japan. It will be broadcast on TV Tokyo, BS Fuji, and AT-X at various times. The series is developed by TMS Entertainment, with Osamu Yamasaki helming the directorial team. Yamasaki, Megumu Sasano, Mitsutaka Hirota, and Yoshiko Nakamura have collaborated on the scripts. Kyouko Yufu has designed the characters, and the series music is composed by Yasuyuki Yamazaki. Marika Kouno sang the opening theme track, “New Story,” while the ending theme track, “Elder Flower,” is performed by Aguri Oonishi.

Where to Watch Spirit Chronicles Season 1 Online?

Crunchyroll has licensed the series for streaming outside Asia. You can head here to watch the latest episodes with original Japanese audio and English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Italian subtitles. ‘Spirit Chronicles’ is also accessible on VRV.

Spirit Chronicles Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 6, Latifa is accepted as the resident of the demi-human village, while Rio is welcomed as a sworn friend in a formal ceremony. It kicks off the celebration of the Annual Spirit festival. While Rio is busy with Sara, Latifa, and Alma, the ingenious and manipulative Reiss Vulfe misguides his companion to take shelter with the griffin in the forest, promising to return soon. However, he knows very well that wyverns are coming for the egg that he has left with his companion, while in the meantime, he reaches their cave and steals the rest of the eggs.

Soon, the villagers learn about the two intruders, and just when Alma, Sara, and Orphia are about to confront them, they learn about the wyverns. In the meantime, unbeknownst to all this, Rio takes Latifa for a long walk to tell her that he has to leave the village and she can’t come with him. However, Latifa does not take the news well and refuses to listen to him. When he tries to convince her, she runs away, crying over the possibility that her big brother will no longer be with her.

Unfortunately, she runs straight in the direction of the ferocious black wyvern who is about to attack, but luckily Rio arrives at the right time and single-handedly defeats the monster, while the rest of them flee. Later, Latifa accepts Rio’s request to travel alone. For some reason, she finally confesses that she is from Japan and was reincarnated a long time ago. It prompts Rio to reveal his secret as well. In episode 7, Rio will head east towards the Yagumo region because his parents originally came from that part of the world. However, his journey may not be as smooth as he expects and he may face a few hurdles on the way.

