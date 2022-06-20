Spriggan Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Based on the namesake manga series by Hiroshi Takashige and illustrated by Ryoji Minagawa, ‘Sprigaan’ is a sci-fi action ONA series. The story revolves around Yu Ominae, a 17-year-old operative of the ARCAM Foundation, an organization that collects — or, if necessary, seals off or destroys — powerful artifacts created by ancient civilizations. Yu is one of the eponymous Spriggans, the elite squad of ARCAM’s military wing. Although Yu is one of ARCAM’s best operatives, he is still a teenager and desperately wants to spend more time with fellow students at his school, where he is seen infrequently.

Following the release of its inaugural season, ‘Spriggan’ mainly received positive reviews. Much praise was directed at its animation and fight sequences, though the anime received some criticism for too many expository scenes, which is a frequent problem with anime shows. If you are wondering whether there will be a second season of ‘Spriggan,’ we got you covered.

Spriggan Season 2 Release Date

‘Spriggan’ season 1 premiered on June 18, 2022, on Netflix. It comprises six episodes of 43-47-minute runtime. The anime was developed by Studio David Production, with Hiroshi Kobayashi serving as the main director and Hiroshi Seko handling the scriptwriting and series composition duties. The original manga also inspired the 1998 anime film of the same name and the 1999 PlayStation game ‘Spriggan: Lunar Verse.’ As for the second season of ‘Spriggan,’ this is what we know.

Neither the series producers nor the Netflix executives have confirmed the development of a second season. However, the end-credits scene of the first season hints toward a potential season 2. Sho Kanaya, one of the major antagonists of the manga, makes his first appearance in the ONA and is sent to Yu’s school to assassinate him. This implies that the producers have full intention of developing the second season of the series.

Takashige and Minagawa’s original manga series reportedly has 11 volumes and encompasses more stories than what is depicted in the first season of ‘Spriggan.’ So, there is enough content available to develop future seasons. Moreover, as a manga, ‘Spriggan’ is very popular, so there is a readymade fanbase for the show. If ‘Spriggan’ manages to replicate the success of ONAs such as ‘Blood of Zeus’ and ‘Record of Ragnarok’, both of which have been renewed for more seasons, there is a legitimate chance for the renewal of ‘Spriggan’ as well. If that happens within the next few months, the audience can expect ‘Spriggan’ season 2 to come out sometime in Q2 2024.

Spriggan Season 2 Plot: What Can It be About?

The first season of ‘Spriggan’ is made up of largely self-contained episodes, though they do have some overarching storylines. In the season 1 finale, titled ‘The Forgotten Kingdom,’ Yu is forced to face his past while fighting his former mentor Bowman, who dies in his arms. He also realizes that he shouldn’t trust ARCAM wholeheartedly. In the post-credits scene, a soldier singlehandedly takes out an entire squad of mercenaries and is subsequently sent to Yu’s school as a student to eliminate him. the soldier’s eyes start to glow red, indicating that he might have similar powers as the Spriggans.

In the prospective season 2, this soldier’s identity will likely be revealed as Sho Kanaya. We might learn more about Yu’s past. In the manga, Yu was a member of the COSMOS project, just as Sho. COSMOS is made up of brainwashed children collected from all over the world by the CIA agents and American soldiers. Sho’s supervising officer in the end-credits scene might be revealed as Colonel Ralph Cooley. The Sasahara twins can potentially learn about Yu’s double life in the next season.

Read More: Spriggan Ending, Explained: Is ARCAM Evil? Who Is Larry Markusson?