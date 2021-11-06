Squidbillies Season 13 Episode 1 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

Created by Jim Fortier and Dave Willis, ‘Squidbillies’ is an adult animated television series that released on October 16, 2005. It follows the Cuyler family, an anthropomorphic clan of mud squids that are deprived of basic amenities as they reside in the Georgia region of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The family is hugely affected by the exploits of an alcoholic father called Early who takes out his frustration upon the rest of the members. His teenage son, Rusty, wants his father’s constant validation while his mother and grandmother fall prey to Early’s worst outpours.

Meanwhile, Lil, Early’s sister, is always seen thriving in a stretch of her own vomit. In the twelfth edition, we see Early barging into Rusty’s business which entails effective action on the latter’s part. After a controversy related to Unknown Hinson, resulting in the voice actor being debarred from the show, the show is about to release its thirteenth and last season. If you want to know what the first episode could reveal, we have you covered!

Squidbillies Season 13 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Squidbillies’ season 13 episode 1 will release on November 8, 2021, at 12 am ET on Adult Swim. Two new 15 minute long episodes air every week which means that the second episode will also air immediately after. The current season has 10 episodes.

Where to Watch Squidbillies Season 13 Episode 1 Online?

To watch the season 13 premiere of ‘Squidbillies’ tune in to Adult Swim at the date and time mentioned above. If you miss the television premiere, check out the released episode on Adult Swim’s official website. You can also live stream the episode on DirecTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Spectrum, and Xfinity. Fans can also watch the previous seasons on video-on-demand platforms namely iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu (volumes 10-12), Microsoft Store, and Google Play. Viewers who own a subscription to HBO Max can watch the show here.

Squidbillies Season 13 Episode 1 Spoilers

The first episode of ‘Squidbillies’ season 13 is titled ‘Let ‘er R.I.P.’ It will take off with the Roadkill Rembrandt riding again. Early will be perched on a dog as a few other characters including Bubba will be a part of the last season. Returning characters such as Tammi, a Stripper, and Leroy will also join the main characters.

Besides, viewers can experience footage of explosions at Bubba’s Discount Burials and random strip club encounters. As the Cuylers prepare a ride off into the sunset, you can expect to see some down-home country wisdom and an unexpected surprise. Things will also go wrong for Rusty after he shows up late for work and digs a grave while the funeral has already started. Here is a preview for the upcoming season!

