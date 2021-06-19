‘SSSS Dynazenon’ is a mecha science fiction anime developed as part of the Gridman Universe. The story revolves around a group of individuals whose lives forever change after they meet Gauma, a former kaiju user, who recruits them to help him pilot a giant robot called Dynazenon and fight the Eugenicists and the kaiju they control. The anime serves as a sequel to the 2018 series ‘SSSS Gridman.’

Following its premiere, the anime received widespread positive reviews for its animation, realistic characters, and complex plot that deals with issues and themes like depression, acceptance, growth, and redemption. Season 1 of the series has recently concluded airing. If you are wondering whether there will be a sophomore season, we got you covered.

SSSS Dynazenon Season 2 Release Date

‘SSSS Dynazenon’ season 1 premiered on April 2, 2021, and aired 12 episodes before concluding on June 18, 2021. Tsuburaya Productions created the anime in collaboration with Studio Trigger. The latter company also developed the 2018 anime. Yoshiki Usa produced the series, with Akira Amemiya helming the directorial team and Keiichi Hasegawa leading the writing staff. As for ‘SSSS Dynazenon’ season 2, this is what we know. While the anime itself has ended, the continuation of the Gridman Universe was announced with a teaser about the next entry, ‘GRIDMAN x DYNAZENON, ‘at the end of the broadcast of the 12th episode in Japan.

The news of this has already set the fans buzzing about the possible plot and direction of the upcoming series. Considering the title, it will likely be a crossover between the 2018 and the 2021 series. For the sake of convenience, let’s call this upcoming series ‘SSSS Dynazenon’ season 2. The intermediate period between the conclusion of ‘SSSS Gridman’ and the beginning of ‘SSSS Dynazenon’ was a little over two years. Taking that into account, we can presume that ‘SSSS Dynazenon’ season 2 will likely come out sometime in 2023.

SSSS Dynazenon Season 2 Plot: What Can It Be About?

In the season 1 finale, Yomogi briefly controls the Sizumu kaiju with his Eugenicist abilities, giving his team the edge they need to defeat their enemies. All of the enemy Eugenicists are killed as the Sizumu kaiju is destroyed. Gauma dies after realizing that he was always meant to meet Yomogi and others. Three months pass. Knight and Second leave the world and take Goldburn and a battered Dynazenon with them.

Yomogi and Yume have now started dating. After failing to find work at numerous companies, Koyomi has gotten a job with the help of Inamoto’s husband. Chise’s school was damaged in the kaiju battle, and the repair is still happening. Either way, she is not keen on returning to school. Yume has become much more social, and she and Yomogi enjoy their time at the school festival with their friends.

In SSSS Dynazenon season 2, characters from both ‘SSSS Dynazenon’ and ‘SSSS Gridman’ will likely appear, with Knight and Second, the two characters who appear on both shows, serving as the connection between the two groups. A new team of Eugenicists might show up. Established villains from either anime can also appear. Chise, who seems to have gotten a tattoo of Goldburn on her arm, might reunite with the kaiju.

