Set in the United Kingdom during the coronavirus pandemic, ‘Staged’ is a comedy series that features Michael Sheen and David Tennant. The duo plays fictional versions of themselves, trying to practice for their performance via video-conferencing. Their comical online rehearsal sessions under the watchful eyes of the underconfident director, Simon, have successfully earned the approbation of critics, who have appreciated the show’s relatable charm.

Created by Simon Evans and Phin Glynn, the series first premiered on BBC One on June 10, 2020. Since then, it has become quite popular in western countries and has garnered decent viewership despite being filmed via video-conferencing technology. After the conclusion of season 2, the fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming season, but will there ever be ‘Staged’ season 3? Let’s have a look at everything we know so far.

Staged Season 3 Release Date

‘Staged’ season 2 released in its entirety on Hulu on March 16, 2021. It consists of eight episodes with a runtime of 21-22 minutes each. Prior to its release on Hulu, the show released on January 4, 2021, on BBC One, and concluded on January 26, 2021.

As far as season 3 of the show is concerned, unfortunately, it has not been renewed so far. In an interview, co-creator Simon Evans expressed his enthusiasm to write for another season, but he also showed skepticism on the show’s return because he does not want to damage what he is proud of. However, Simon also clarified that he does not know anything about the show’s future. He explained further that if the show returns with another season, he will probably add some twist to make it as entertaining as possible.

The second season was renewed a few months after the conclusion of season 1, so the fans should not feel discouraged because if we consider the popularity and critical acclaim the comedy series has garnered, a renewal seems imminent. If and when that happens, we can expect ‘Staged’ season 3 to release sometime in late 2021 or early 2022.

Staged Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

The show stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant in the lead roles. Their funny online interaction while rehearsing for their performance is funny enough to make anyone laugh. Whoopi Goldberg appears as Mary while Ben Schwartz portrays Tom. Each season, several well-known actors make guest-appearances on the show, and some of them include Samuel L. Jackson, Judi Dench, Jim Parsons, Simon Pegg, and Adrian Lester, among others.

The dynamic duo of David Tennant and Michael Sheen will undoubtedly reprise their respective roles in the upcoming season. Furthermore, we may see several other famous film and television celebrities make a guest appearance.

Staged Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

In the last episode of Staged season 2, Michael and David finally decide that it’s time for them to leave their homes. Michael believes that he now finally has found a way to get back to New York while David, on the other hand, is due to return to work.

In the upcoming season, the dynamic duo is likely to continue interacting with each other online. They will probably discuss the funny side of working under coronavirus precautions. Since Simon Evans has said that he would introduce a new twist, viewers can expect a few changes to the show’s format. Regardless of the twists that the creators come up with for the third season, the series will probably be just as funny and entertaining as it has been so far.

