Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 2 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season 4 returns with an intense episode where Rillak realizes something alarming about Burnham before deeming him unfit to rule a Starfleet vessel. Apart from that, the Kelpiens seem reluctant to join the Federation, which is not good news for Saru. His goal is to go back to the Discovery, which Su’Kal begins to sense. To know more about all the action and drama that characterizes the first episode of season 4, you can refer to the recap. Now, we’d like to familiarize you with all the details we have about episode 2!

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 2 Release Date

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season 4 episode 2 is slated to premiere on November 25, 2021, at 3 am ET on Paramount+. The streaming platform releases new hour-long episodes on a weekly basis.

Where to Watch Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 2 Online?

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season 4 episode 2 is available to stream on Paramount+ and on the CBS All Access app at the aforementioned time and date. You can also watch the show by purchasing the episodes of the fourth season on Amazon Prime Video. The previous seasons are available for streaming on-demand on iTunes, Vudu, and Microsoft Store. You can additionally catch the show on DirecTV, Xfinity, and Fubo TV. ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ is also available as video-on-demand on YouTube TV.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 2 Spoilers

Episode 2 of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season 4 is titled ‘Anomaly.’ It will perhaps dig into the unexpected attack on planet Kwejian that has traumatized Book. Burnham might head out on a quest to locate these brutal forces causing destruction, which could alarm Rillak. She is convinced that Burnham sacrifices way too much in his missions. Su’Kal and Saru might have a confrontation about the Federation. Saru visibly wants to go back to the Discovery, but his duties anchor him to his current spot. The upcoming episode might stress over these existing problems that have befallen the galaxy.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 1 Recap

The season 4 premiere, titled ‘Kobayashi Maru,’ opens with Burnham and Book heading a first contact mission to a planet that hasn’t been graced by Starfleet since even before the Burn took place. Burnham grants the envoy a stash of dilithium, but the community does not trust Starfleet enough. A misunderstanding then occurs that ends up in the Discovery revitalizing the civilization’s satellite system.

Elsewhere, it has been a long time since Saru has been helping Su’Kal adjust to the Kelpien society. The Kelpiens are indecisive about joining the Federation and are distrustful of Su’Kal’s potential ability to cause destruction. Su’Kal is aware that Saru wants to go back to the Discovery, but his allegiance to Kaminar obligates him to stay back. In the episode, we also learn Starfleet Academy now contains 60 planets as full members, which calls for a celebration.

Besides congratulating the team, Rillak introduces the Archer Spacedock, a system that could reduce the usage of dilithium, while Burnham attends a new briefing. Admiral Charles Vance wants the Discovery to investigate the disappearance of a Starfleet station. Although the Discovery locates the station, they are unable to use its transporters to take everyone to the ship. Burnham takes the station’s escape pod back to the Discovery as Rillak tries to convince the station chief to come onboard.

Tilly and Adira make it back, but the station chief is killed by the debris. Rillak then tells Burnham that he shouldn’t command a more advanced Starfleet vessel because of his penchant for sacrificing even when there is no need. Book then arrives with the news that his home planet, Kwejian, has been destroyed by an unrecognized force as the episode ends.

