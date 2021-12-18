Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

This week’s episode of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ follows the Discovery taking on a rescue mission when the anomaly is about to strike a colony. Meanwhile, an outsider joins the Discovery crew claiming to know a way around the matter. However, his plan turns out to be dangerous and could compromise the safety of the crew. If you want to know more about episode 5, we have laid out a refresher just for you. If you are wondering what we can expect from episode 6, we have got you covered.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season 4 episode 6 is slated to premiere on December 23, 2021, at 3 am ET on Paramount+. The streaming platform releases new hour-long episodes on a weekly basis every Thursday.

Where to Watch Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 6 Online?

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season 4 episode 6 is available to stream on Paramount+ and CBS All Access app on the aforementioned time and date. You can additionally catch the show on DirecTV, Xfinity, and Fubo TV. ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ is also available as video-on-demand on YouTube TV. Another option is to purchase the episodes of the fourth season on Amazon Prime Video. The previous seasons are available for streaming on-demand on iTunes, Vudu, and Microsoft Store.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 6 Spoilers

The sixth episode will follow the Discovery fleet as they attempt to find the creature responsible for creating the anomaly. As per what the crew has discovered, it is the product of an artificial source. So it means the culprit is on the loose, possibly somewhere within the Federation. Book might devise a plan in episode 6, and we might also witness another evacuation mission by the Discovery crew!

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 5 Recap

In the fifth episode, titled ‘The Examples,’ Paul Stamets and Jett Reno persevere in their goal to discern the highly unpredictable ways of the anomaly. The crew of the Discovery deduces that the anomaly is artificially created based on its movements. Admiral Charles Vance lets go of a few suspects, including the Metrons and Q Continuum, and then realizes that Species 10C might be responsible. In the meantime, the anomaly is heading towards a colony, and the Discovery teams up with Captain Michael Burnham for an evacuation mission that needs to be done within three hours.

Once they land on the planet, Burnham and Cleveland “Book” Booker take the initiative to evacuate an automated prison facility. They need to shut off the system and manually open the gates. After that, these prisoners are granted political asylum at the Federation. An outside specialist named Ruon Tarka has an idea of catching the culprit, but it involves generating a singularity around the Discovery. Understanding the risks involved, Saru closes the operation, much to Tarka’s dismay. Meanwhile, Doctor Hugh Culber visits Kovich to talk about his anxieties.

According to Kovich, Culber has been struggling to come to terms with reality after his death in the first season of ‘Star Trek: Discovery.’ As Burnham and Book try to save the colony, one of the prisoners chooses to stay behind after admitting that he is guilty of murder. He hands over the family heirloom that he had stolen from the victim to Burnham. He returns it to the victim’s daughter, who is a part of the refugee gang. In the end, Tarka senses how angry Book is over the person who created the anomaly.

Read More: Where is Star Trek: Discovery Filmed?