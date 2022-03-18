Star Trek: Discovery Season 5: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman, ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ is a science fiction adventure series that revolves around Captain Burnham, the crew of the starship Discovery, and their adventures in space. They discover new lifeforms and worlds while the Starfleet officer starts to learn everything alien during the journey as they encounter a dangerous threat and confront it together. Being the first ‘Star Trek’ series since 2005, it is the seventh series of the franchise that is immensely popular among its fans and has received positive reviews from critics over the course of its multiple seasons.

Set a decade before ‘Star Trek: The Original Series,’ the science fiction series originally premiered on September 24, 2017. Thanks to the legacy of the franchise, ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ opened to lots of love and praise from fans and critics, and hasn’t looked back since then. Over its 4 seasons, it has welcomed newer fans of the franchise on board and gained a much stronger fanbase. So, if you are one of the fans looking for details about season 5, we have got you covered!

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Release Date

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season 4 premiered on November 18, 2021, on Paramount+, with the season finale airing on March 17, 2022. The fourth season comprises 13 episodes in total with a runtime of about 60 minutes each.

As far as the next installment of this fan-favorite series is concerned, here is all information regarding it. Being one of the most-watched original series on Paramount+ along with ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ it is evident that the streaming platform relies heavily on the science fiction series to attract new subscriptions. So, it is no wonder why ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ is renewed for the fifth round, which was announced on January 18, 2022. Following the renewal, the series officially becomes the longest-running series in the Star Trek franchise since ‘Star Trek: Voyager,’ which has a total of seven seasons.

In an interview on March 2022, one of the executive producers of the show, Olatunde Osunsanmi, was asked about season 5. He revealed, “We have started the very early part of the prep. I think it’s going to be an unbelievable adventure. Michelle has more adventure teed up for this season than ever before, but is also looking into the past; just with themes of science and trying to keep it Trek. Because we’re creating cannon, we can do almost anything. The thing that keeps it Trek is its history and what has come before, so it’s always trying to test that out a little bit. Season 5 will probably push that to the extreme.”

Moreover, the fifth installment is slated to have just 10 episodes, which will make it the shortest season of the series so far. All this information has been officially announced but the exact release date for the premiere of season 5 is yet to be made public. However, we can always speculate about it. Much like season 4, the fifth round is also likely to be produced under COVID-19 regulations, slowing down the production process significantly. So, if the crew members get back to work in the coming months, they could be working throughout 2022. Hence, keeping all these factors in mind, we can expect ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season 5 to release sometime in Q1 2023 on Paramount+.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Cast: Who can be in it?

All the main cast members of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ are expected to reprise their respective roles in season 5, including Sonequa Martin-Green who plays the newly-made captain of the USS Discovery (Michael Burnham), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Doug Jones (Saru), Wilson Cruz (Hugh Culber), and David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker). Since Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly) made a return in the finale of season 4, she is expected to be back among the crew of Discovery for the next installment as well.

Apart from them, it would be safe to assume that other cast members such as Oded Fehr (Admiral Charles Vance), Ian Alexander (Gray Tal), and Tara Rosling (President T’Rina) will also return. Moreover, there is a chance for some characters that are supposedly deceased like Shawn Doyle’s Dr. Tarka to come back for season 5. Moreover, if there are some new characters introduced, you can get to see some fresh faces as well.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Plot: What can it be About?

Each ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season tends to deal with a season-long threat and the Discovery crew fighting against it. Thus, we can expect the same to be the case with season 5 as well. The season 4 finale did not really end on a cliffhanger but Burnham hinted towards learning more about the 32nd century and exploring all that it has to offer.

So, with the fifth round, ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ is expected to take a more philosophical approach in the style of the classic shows ‘Star Trek: The Original Series’ and ‘ Star Trek: The Next Generation’ of the franchise in order to have Captain Burnham come across newer lifeforms and newer civilizations. There is also a possibility of the series having some more action sequences occurring on Earth as the theme of the planet returning to the Federation was quite central in the finale of the fourth season.

Read more: Best TV Shows Like Star Trek: Discovery