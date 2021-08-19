The second episode of ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 2 is another hilarious entry in the animated series that cleverly subverts the various sci-fi tropes that the ‘Star Trek’ franchise has thrived upon for decades. The episode follows the rivalry between Jet and Mariner while Boimler tries to adjust to his new surroundings aboard the USS Titan. You can find highlights of the episode in the recap section. However, let’s first take a look at what lies in store for our goofy lower deck crew members in ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 2 episode 3.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 2 episode 3 will release on August 26, 2021, at 3 am ET on Paramount+. The second season consists of ten episodes with a runtime of 25 minutes each. Fresh episodes of the show drop on the service weekly, every Thursday.

Where to Watch Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 3 Online?

To watch ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 2 episode 3, head to Paramount+. The new episode will become available to subscribers starting from the date and time stated above. You can also stream the episode on Amazon Prime Video if you have added Paramount+ to your subscription.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers

Episode 3 of ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 2 could focus on Jet, who might continue to struggle to bond with the lower deckers after Boimler’s return. It seems like he has set aside his differences with Mariner, and they are no longer rivals. However, Boimler’s presence could hint at a new rivalry on the USS Cerritos. We could also learn more about the second Boimler, who is a member of the USS Titan’s crew and is seemingly enjoying the more intense surroundings of the ship.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 2 Recap

‘Kayshon, His Eyes Open’ is the title of the second episode of ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 2. In the episode, Mariner, Tendi, Rutherford, and Jet find themselves trapped during a mission. Mariner tries to impress Jet by showcasing herself as the one in charge, but things pan out badly for the crew. We are introduced to Kayshon, a new crew member from the alien race known as Tamarians.

Meanwhile, Boimler, who is on the USS Titan, realizes that the type of missions the ship’s crew undertakes are drastically different from those of the USS Cerritos. He remembers why he joined Starfleet in the first place and ponders about his existence. The lower deckers of the USS Cerritos complete their mission after some struggles. Mariner and Jet realize they have more in common and bond a little. They both admit they love their job.

Boimler returns to the USS Cerritos. However, it is revealed that Boimler cloned himself, and one version remains on the USS Titan. Both versions share the memories of Boimler and are the “real” Boimler. The episode ends with Boimler and his friends sharing stories of their missions.

