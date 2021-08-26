Episode 3 of ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 2 sees the return of a beloved ‘Star Trek’ franchise character in the form of Tom Paris. However, Boimler’s obsession with Paris leads to an unpleasant encounter between the two. Meanwhile, Rutherford looks for answers regarding a Bridge officer’s mysterious return. There are plenty of other interesting developments in the episode, and you can read about them in the recap section. First, let’s dive into all the details related to ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 2 episode 4.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 2 episode 4 will release on September 2, 2021, at 3 am ET on Paramount+. The sophomore season of the animated series contains ten episodes with a runtime of 25 minutes each. New episodes of the show drop on the service every Thursday.

Where to Watch Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 4 Online?

You can watch ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 2 episode 4 on Paramount+ starting from the date and time given above. You can also choose to watch the episode on Amazon Prime Video if you have added Paramount+ to your subscription.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers

The fourth episode of ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 2 could feature the lower deckers uniting on one singular mission. We could see more of Boimler’s personality changes that are a result of cloning. We might also find it what exactly Shaxs told Rutherford in private. Mariner and Tendi have become even closer, and the bond could prove crucial in making the lower deckers function in harmony. The strange behavior of Dr. T’Ana could also be explained in the upcoming episode.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 3 Recap

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks,’ season 2 episode 3 titled ‘We’ll Always Have Tom Paris,’ opens with Boimler adjusting to life back on USS Cerritos. However, the ship’s systems do not recognize him. Tendi is upset as she feels she was looked over for a promotion and decides to work extra hard. Rutherford sees Shaxs is alive despite seemingly dying in an explosion while saving Rutherford’s life in season 1. According to Mariner, it is not a big deal as Bridge officers come back from the dead all the time.

Boimler is excited to meet one of his idols, Tom Paris, while Rutherford becomes obsessed with finding out how Shaxs survived the explosion. Tendi and Mariner team up with each other for the first time on a mission. In the process, they realize that they share some of the same interests. Boimler gets beaten up by Paris because of a misunderstanding, and Shaxs secretly tells Rutherford how he is still alive. However, when Mariner and Tendi ask him about the same, he denies knowing the truth and hints that something horrible happened to Shaxs before his resurrection.

