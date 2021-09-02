The fourth episode of ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 2 finally sheds some light on Mariner’s past while the lower deckers undertake a dangerous and challenging mission. As usual, there are some fresh and hilarious twists, and for the first time this season, we get a sense of an overarching story starting to form.

If you wish to catch up on the episode’s events, you can head to the recap section. Readers who are eager to find out what USS Cerritos’ next mission will entail, here’s what lies in store for the space-faring ship’s crew in ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 2 episode 5.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 2 episode 5 is scheduled to release on September 9, 2021, at 3 am ET on Paramount+. The second installment of the animated series comprises ten episodes that have a runtime of 25 minutes each. Fresh episodes of the show arrive on the service every week on Thursdays.

Where to Watch Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 5 Online?

To watch ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 2 episode 5, head to Paramount+. The new episode will become available starting from the date and time given above. You can also opt to watch the episode on Amazon Prime Video, provided that you have added Paramount+ to your package.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers

Episode 5 of ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 2 will mark the midpoint of the show’s sophomore season, and we could see some shocking revelations in the new episode. It will likely focus on the group’s new mission. The episodes so far have given a spotlight to Mariner, Tendi, Boimler, and Rutherford either in pairs or solo. Therefore, the fifth episode could thrust the quartet into uncanny troubles and test their friendship.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 4 Recap

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 2 episode 4 is titled ‘Mugato, Gumato.’ It opens with Boimler and Rutherford taking on Mariner in a Hanbojutsu sparring exercise. The two men learn that Mariner was trained to be a black ops operative. USS Cerritos is assigned a mission to check out a rare Mugato sighting on the distant planet Frylon IV.

Upon arriving at the planet, the electrical storms forbid the ship from doing a radar scan. Hence, a team led by Shaxs is sent to scan the area physically. They find that the Ferengi poachers have purchased the Mugato and are mistreating them. Shaxs’ team faces off against the Ferengi poachers without a backup. During the fight, the Mugato escape and wreak havoc. Boimler and Rutherford witness Mariner seemingly killing Shaxs.

The two men reunite with Mariner, and she reveals that she was sucking the Mugato venom out of Shaxs. She also reveals that her background as a black-ops spy is fake. The party manages to convince the poachers that by keeping the Mugato alive, they will profit more. Tendi, who has been giving crew members health checks all this while, manages to do a check-up of a reluctant Doctor T’Ana.

