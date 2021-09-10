‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 2 is making no efforts to elevate the status of the USS Cerritos in Starfleet, and therein lies the potential for more quirky, humorous, and unexpected takes on the long-established sci-fi tropes of the franchise.

The fifth episode of season 2 proves just that as it tackles the prestige aspect within Starfleet in a lighthearted manner while also providing the ship’s crew with a fun mission. You can find a summary of the episode’s events in the recap section. But first, let’s take a look at what’s in store for ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 2 episode 6.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 2 episode 6 will premiere on September 16, 2021, at 3 am ET on Paramount+. The sophomore season of the animated series contains ten episodes with a runtime of 25 minutes each. New episodes of the show drop on the service every week on Thursdays.

Where to Watch Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 6 Online?

You can watch ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 2 episode 6 on Paramount+. Subscribers of the service can stream the new episode starting from the aforementioned date and time. You can also choose to watch the episode on Amazon Prime Video by subscribing to Paramount+ through the service.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers

Episode 6 of ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 2 will once again focus on our beloved lower deckers Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford, and Tendi. In the episode, the audience and the crew members might get another stark reminder of the fact that even though USS Cerritos undertakes menial and low-stakes missions that no other ship takes, they must perform their duties to their fullest. However, the quartet could seek recognition in order to advance their careers and end up jeopardizing their new mission.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 5 Recap

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 2 episode 5 is titled ‘An Embarrassment of Dooplers.’ In the episode, the USS Cerritos is assigned a mission to transport a Doopler emissary to Star Base 25. Since Dooplers duplicate themselves when under stress or agitated, the ship’s crew must act in accordance with the needs of the new passenger.

Boimler and Mariner plan to sneak into a party on Star Base 25, which is meant for the crew of high-ranking ships. Boimler uses his clone’s position on USS Titan to get an invite and brings Mariner as his plus one. However, Mariner is denied entry for being from a low-ranking ship. She and Boimler fight over the latter’s decision to move to USS Titan but later make up.

On the ship, the Doopler duplicates rapidly after learning he has been a burden to the crew. USS Cerritos is denied entry into Star Base 25 until they can get the situation under control. The multiplying Dooplers disrupt rutherford and Tendi’s plans to use their free time. Eventually, Freeman gets the situation under control, and the crew of USS Cerritos celebrates by having their own party.

