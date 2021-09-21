Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date and Spoilers

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 2 episode 6 follows the crew of USS Cerritos as the ship is assigned a rare mission of high importance. However, the lower deckers are relegated to cataloging and getting rid of hazardous material collected on the ship. Hijinks ensue on either side of the ship’s hierarchy, and you can read more about the same in the recap section. But first, let’s take a look at the new adventure awaiting the lower deckers and their seniors in ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 2 episode 7!

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 2 episode 7 will release on September 23, 2021, at 3 am ET on Paramount+. The animated show’s second season comprises ten episodes that are around 25 minutes in length each. Fresh episodes of the show premiere on the platform weekly every Thursday.

Where to Watch Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 7 Online?

To watch ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 2 episode 7, head to Paramount+. The new episode will become accessible to users starting from the date and time specified above. You can also opt to stream the upcoming episode on Amazon Prime Video with the help of Paramount+.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 2 episode 7 is titled ‘Where Pleasant Fountains Lie.’ In the new episode, Boimler and Mariner will undertake a seemingly routine mission in outer space away from the day-to-day menial tasks of the USS Cerritos. However, they could be forced to land on an uninhabited planet with no way of contacting their ship for backup. To make matters worse, they will get stuck with an evil sentient computer who might try to manipulate the duo into doing some dirty work. On the USS Cerritos, Lt. Commander Billups will have to prove his competence as an engineer in the presence of an old foe.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 6 Recap

Episode 6 of ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 2 is called ‘The Spy Humongous’ and opens with the USS Cerritos receiving a diplomatic mission. Meanwhile, the lower deckers must get rid of the hazardous material gathered on the ship in the past year. Boimler contemplates another scheme to gain a promotion.

Amidst the ongoing hostilities between the Pakleds and the Federation, USS Cerritos must travel to the planet Pakled and negotiate a cease-fire. On the planet, Captain Freeman is mistaken for a different Starfleet member and taken prisoner. Boimler befriends a group of redshirts who work closely to obtain promotions. However, they instruct him to leave his friendships with the junior officers behind. Tendi is turned into a scorpion by a hazardous object, and Boimler figures out that making her laugh will restore her to normal.

A Pakled seeking asylum arrives on the ship and is given a tour. However, he turns out to be a spy. Simultaneously, Freeman learns out that the cease-fire is a ruse and the Pakleds’ actual plan is to bomb the Earth. Ultimately, USS Cerritos saves the day, Tendi is returned to normal, and the group finishes cataloging the objects. However, Boimler is kicked out of the redshirt group.

