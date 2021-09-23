Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date and Spoilers

Episode 7 of ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 2 focuses on two different but equally hilarious missions. In the first one, Mariner and Boimler must deal with the antics of a sentient evil supercomputer. On the other hand, Billups must confront his royal heritage while fixing the engines of his mother’s ship with Rutherford. If you wish to catch up on the episode’s events, you can head to the recap section. For folks excitedly waiting for the next installment of the space-faring show, here’s everything you need to know before watching ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 2 episode 8!

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 2 episode 8 is slated to debut on September 30, 2021, at 3 am ET on Paramount+. The animated show’s second season contains ten episodes that have a runtime of approximately 25 minutes each. New episodes of the show land on the service every week on Thursday.

Where to Watch Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 8 Online?

You can watch ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 2 episode 8 on Paramount+. Subscribers can stream the upcoming episode starting from the date and time stated above. You can also opt to watch the new episode on Amazon Prime Video by adding Paramount+ to your existing package.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers

The eighth episode of ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 2 will once again feature typical shenanigans of the USS Cerritos lower deckers. In the new episode, we will likely see Captain Freeman dealing with an alien threat while Mariner and Boimler could end up feeling tired and exhausted from their bridge duties. Meanwhile, an error on Rutherford’s part in interpreting a red alert could lead the ship directly into the mouth of danger.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 7 Recap

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 2 episode 7 is titled ‘Where Pleasant Fountains Lie.’ It opens with Billups setting out to assist his mother on a repair mission following a help signal. Rutherford accompanies Billups, and it is revealed that the latter’s mother is the Queen of Hysperia. Billups has given up his claim to the throne in order to join Starfleet and escape his overbearing mother.

Meanwhile, Mariner and Boimler are assigned the task of transporting an ultra-intelligent sentient supercomputer to the Daystrom Institute. However, their shuttle ends up facing a cosmic anomaly leaving them stranded on a distant, uninhabited planet. The computer takes advantage of Mariner and Boimler’s situation and pits them against each other. However, Boimler is able to trick the computer into sending a distress signal to the Cerritos.

Elsewhere, Billups and Rutherford repair the Hysperian engines, but a malfunction results in the Queen’s death. Billups then reluctantly takes up the throne. However, Tendi discovers that it was all plan of the Queen’s plot to instill her son on the throne, and she is not actually dead. With Rutherford’s help, the truth comes out, and Billups returns to the Cerritos. The episode ends with Mariner and Boimler dropping off the evil supercomputer at the institute.

