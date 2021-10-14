Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3: Renewed or Canceled?

Created by Mike McMahan (‘Solar Opposites‘), ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ is an animated series that follows the adventures of a group of Ensigns who perform various tasks on the Starship USS Cerritos. The sci-fi comedy first premiered in August 2020 on CBS All Access. Since its inception, the show has garnered praise from critics for its infusion of fresh ideas into the long-standing ‘Star Trek‘ franchise.

As the second season of the show comes to a conclusion, viewers cannot wait to see more shenanigans from their beloved lower deckers. If you are one of the fans wondering whether we will be seeing the USS Cerritos crew returning to our screens with fresh escapades anytime soon, you have come to the right place! Allow us to share all the details regarding ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 3!

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Release Date

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 2 premiered on August 12, 2021, on Paramount+. The sophomore installment contains ten episodes of 25 minutes each that were released on the service weekly, with the season finale dropping on October 14, 2021. The second season also received positive reviews from critics and fans alike.

With regards to a third season, we have excellent news for fans of the show! On April 6, 2021, ahead of the release of the second season, Paramount+ announced that it had renewed the series for a third installment. Like its predecessors, the upcoming season will also contain ten episodes, with creator Mike McMahan continuing as showrunner.

By May 2021, McMahan had already devised the plot for the first half of the new season, and writing of the episodes had commenced. By June 2021, recording for season 3 had begun, and production is currently in full swing. However, season 3 currently does not have a confirmed release date yet. The show’s previous seasons released in August. Now, if production of the upcoming installment remains on track, a similar release window looks likely. Therefore, fans should expect to see ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 3 release sometime in August 2022.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

The case of ‘Star Trek Lower Decks’ comprises the voice acting talents of Tawny Newsome (‘Space Force‘) as Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid (‘The Boys‘) as Brad Boimler, Mariner’s best friend. Noël Wells lends her voice to D’Vana Tendi, and Eugene Cordero provides the voice of Sam Rutherford. Dawnn Lewis (Carol Freeman), Jerry O’Connell (Jack Ransom), Gillian Vigman (T’Ana), and Fred Tatasciore (Shaxs) round off the main voice cast.

For the third season, all main cast members are expected to reprise their voice roles, with Newsome already confirming her involvement. Lauren Lapkus (Jennifer Sh’reyan), Jessica McKenna (Barnes), Marcus Henderson (Jet Manhaver), Carl Tart (Kayshon), and Paul Scheer (Andy Billups), who voice recurring characters ins season 2, are likely to return for the third outing. McMahan has stated that the voice cast for season 3 will also feature actors from other properties in the ‘Star Trek’ franchise.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

In the second season of ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks,’ Boimler faces issues on USS Titan and promptly returns to USS Cerritos after cloning himself with the other Boimler remaining on Titan. Mariner grows close to her mom, Captain Freeman. Rutherford learns the truth about Shaxs’ death, and Tendi continues to impress T’Ana. In the season finale, the Cerritos crew assists Captain Sonya Gomez and her team in establishing first contact with an alien race known as the Lapeerians. The mission is a success, but Freeman is arrested under the false charges of conspiring with Klingons and destroying the Pakled Planet.

Season 3 is likely to feature a new captain leading the Cerritos crew in the absence of Freeman. The change in leadership is expected to cause the lower deckers some issues in their day-to-day tasks. Mariner is likely to lead the charge for clearing her mother’s name, but the allegations against Freeman are serious. Therefore, it will be a while before she can be acquitted. Meanwhile, Boimler is likely to continue cooking up new schemes to earn a quick promotion. McMahan has hinted that Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford, and Tendi will make some progress in their careers during the third season, albeit through unconventional routes.

