Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

In the second season of ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ we will see the iconic Jean-Luc Picard and his crew travel to the past. This exciting new journey will nevertheless have high stakes. In the process, Picard will be entailed to ask for help from his friends. The dangers of the 21st century will dawn upon the team, who will have to wipe out a nefarious administration looking to oppress the residents of the planet. If you want to know more about the ‘Star Trek: Picard’ season 2 premiere, we have your back!

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Star Trek: Picard’ season 2 episode 1 will release on March 3, 2022, at 3 am ET on Paramount+. The second season has ten episodes in total. Every episode is around 45–60 minutes long.

Where to Watch Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 1 Online?

You can watch ‘Star Trek: Picard’ season 2 episode 1 as soon as it releases at the aforementioned date and time by heading to Paramount+. Other than that, you can watch the previous season on iTunes, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Google Play, and Amazon Prime Video. As of now, these are the only options available to stream the show.

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 1 Spoilers

In the premiere episode of ‘Star Trek: Picard’ season 2, Picard and the team will travel to the 21st century to protect their future from being consumed by a totalitarian regime. The leader of the system is an evil imitation of Picard, so Picard will have to defeat himself in a way to complete the mission. There will be a grand showdown which will have dire consequences. New characters will emerge, including Seven of Nine, who might be struggling with an identity crisis and will be forced to reflect on life and come to revelations. Here’s a trailer for the second season!

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Cast

The second season of ‘Star Trek: Picard’ will feature Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, the captain of the starship USS Enterprise. Alison Pill will play Agnes Jurati, a Human cyberneticist who used to work at the Daystrom Institute. Jeri Ryan will be back as Seven of Nine, a former Borg drone who joins the Federation starship Voyage. Other actors expected to return are Isa Briones (Soji Asha), Evan Evagora (Elnor), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), and Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal “Chris” Rios).

The returning cast of season 2 also includes Orla Brady (Laris), Brent Spiner (Altan Inigo Soong), and Annie Wersching (The Borg Queen), among others. Apart from them, the prolific Whoopi Goldberg and John de Lancie are also making a return to the franchise to reprise their respective roles, Guinan and Q.

Read More: Shows Like Star Trek: Picard