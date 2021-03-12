Created by Akiva Goldsman, Michael Chabon, Kirsten Beyer, and Alex Kurtzman for CBS All Access, ‘Star Trek: Picard’ is a series that expands on the ‘Star Trek’ universe. Set 20 years after the timeframe of ‘Star Trek: Nemesis’, the series follows the retired Starfleet admiral Jean-Luc Picard, now reaching the end of his life. The series depicts Picard’s suffering and attempts at atonement, still reeling from the death of Data and the ruination of planet Romulus. While the show has only spawned one season so far, it has managed to garner an overwhelming response amongst critics and fans.

Led by the prolific Patrick Stewart, who retains his titular role of Picard in the series, fans are seamlessly taken back to the early days of the franchise as previously spread-out narrative strands are tied. With the conclusion of the first season, viewers have been eager to delve into the second installment of the show as soon as it comes out. Here’s everything we know about the release date and other details of the ‘Star Trek: Picard’ season 2!

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Release Date

‘Star Trek: Picard’ season 1 premiered on January 23, 2020, on CBS All Access, with the final episode releasing on March 26, 2020. The first season constitutes ten episodes with a runtime of 45-60 minutes per episode.

Fans would be delighted to learn that the second and third season of the show was already confirmed in 2018, way ahead of the premiere of season 1, when executive producer Heather Kadin revealed that ‘Star Trek: Picard’ is going to be a continuing series rather than a miniseries. In January 2020, CBS officially greenlit the show for a second installment.

Production for season 2 was initially scheduled for mid-2020 but was delayed by the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic. The directors and producers have been extra cautious because 80-years-old Stewart falls under the group that is most vulnerable to the virus. According to new showrunner Terry Matalas’ (season 1 showrunner Michael Chabon stays on as an executive producer) cryptic confirmation, the filming has finally begun on February 17, 2021. While CBS has been keeping all its cards in its pocket, we expect ‘Star Trek: Picard’ season 2 to premiere sometime in late 2021 or early 2022.

Last tweet redacted by Section 31. pic.twitter.com/t9xihZe2Hu — Terry Matalas (@TerryMatalas) February 16, 2021

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

‘Star Trek: Picard’ is incomplete without the iconic Patrick Stewart in the lead role, and as we already know that Stewart has been signed on for two seasons, we most certainly shall see the Shakespearean actor reprise his role. As far as other cast members are concerned, we expect to see Alison Pill (Agnes), Isa Briones (Dahj/Soji Asha), Santiago Cabrera (Chris), Michelle Hurd (Raffi), Evan Evagora (Elnor) and Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine) in the second season.

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

At the end of the first season of ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ Picard and his gang manage to stop a hoard of synthetics from summoning a race of mechanical centipedes who would have otherwise wiped out all organic life from the galaxy. We briefly see these “higher beings” earlier, although they are immediately sucked into the vortex of a time portal before they can endanger our galaxy. In the final moments of the season, we see Picard’s memories being transplanted to a new synthetic body identical to his original one.

Now Picard has a crew and a ship, and with his terminal illness gone, he can embark on new adventures. We can expect season 2 of ‘Star Trek: Picard’ to feature new destinations in the galaxy as it will be fraught with new challenges for Picard and his team. The series will probably concentrate more on the Romulan General Oh, who will most likely come back for her revenge on Picard and the Federation.

