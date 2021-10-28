Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 2 Release Date and Spoilers

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ is off to a flying start with a spectacular series premiere that is packed with plenty of action. However, the core focus of the episode remains on introducing a wide array of characters. These teenagers with various backgrounds have one common goal: to escape the planet Tars Lamora and the tyranny of its ruler, The Diviner. The group successfully achieves their goal by the episode’s end, but more problems and fantastic adventures await them in the vastness of space. If you are excited to tag along for the crew’s next mission, here’s everything you need to know about ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ episode 2!

Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 2 Release Date

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ episode 2 will release on November 4, 2021, at 3 am ET on Paramount+. The animated show’s debut season contains ten episodes. Episodes of the show are expected to have a runtime of approximately 25 minutes each (with the exception of the first episode, which is 45 minutes long). New episodes of the show land on the service every week on Thursday.

Where to Watch Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 2 Online?

You can watch ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ episode 2 on Paramount+. Subscribers can stream the upcoming episode starting from the date and time stated above. You can also watch the new episode on Amazon Prime Video. To do so, you will have to add Paramount+ to your existing package.

Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 2 Spoilers

The second episode of ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ will continue the adventures of the newly formed USS Protostar crew. However, despite their individual skills, the rag-tag band of teenagers will have to learn to work as a team. In this challenge, they are likely to get the help of the holographic form of Kathryn Janeway, the ship’s training advisor. Meanwhile, the crew might also have to tend with the threat of Drednok, who is intent on capturing the Protostar for his master, The Diviner.

Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 1 Recap

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ series premiere is titled ‘Lost & Found.’ In the episode, we meet Dal, a teenager who works in the mines on the prison planet named Tars Lamora. Drednok, an enforcer at the prison, interrogates Dal about the whereabouts of Fugitive Zero. Dal attempts to escape from the prison and ends up running into Rok-Tahk. However, they have a disagreement and go separate ways.

Gwyn, the daughter of the mining operation’s head, The Diviner, is tasked with tracking down Dal. She finds Dal and asks him to reveal the location of Fugitive Zero or face torture at the hands of Drednok. Dal agrees to search for Fugitive Zero and heads to the mines, where he meets Rok-Tahk once more. The two end up discovering an abandoned Starfleet ship in the mines.

On the ship named USS Protostar, they meet Fugitive Zero, an alien from the Medusan species who The Diviner used as a weapon. The trio plan to escape from the Diviner and seek the help of a mechanic named Jankom Pog. Jankom reluctantly agrees to repair the ship so that they can all escape. Rok-Tahk adds a blob named Murf to their crew.

Dal is captured by Drednok and forced to work in the mines. He escapes and offers Gwyn a chance to leave as well. However, Drednok and his army arrive at the Protostar’s location. He reveals that the entire mining operation was to locate the Protostar. In the ensuing skirmish, the ship suffers some damage, but the crew and Gwyn manage to escape. The episode ends with The Diviner tasking Drednok with tracking the ship.

