Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 4 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

The third episode of ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ begins with the aftermath of Dal and his crew’s escape from the Diviner, the tyrant of Tars Lamora. As the crew escapes with the Protostar, they get introduced to the holographic Kathryn Janeway, who guides them to operate the Starfleet ship. As Dal and his crew learn and settle in the ship, they encounter a grave danger that can potentially destroy them.

Meanwhile, the Diviner is adamant about tracking the ship and finding his daughter as he orders Drednok to work the prisoners harder to reclaim the ship. Now, let’s save the rest for the recap section and dive into the exciting details regarding ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ episode 4!

Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 4 Release Date

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ episode 4 is all set to land on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 3 am ET on Paramount+. The inaugural season of the show reportedly comprises 20 episodes with a runtime of approximately 25 minutes each. Fresh episodes of the show land on a weekly basis on the streaming platform, every Thursday.

Where to Watch Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 4 Online?

You can watch ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ episode 4 by logging onto Paramount+ at the above-mentioned date and time. You can also watch the new episodes of the show on Amazon Prime Video by adding Paramount+ to your existing package.

Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 4 Spoilers

The fourth episode of ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ is titled ‘Dreamcatcher.’ We can expect the episode to depict the fate of the Protostar as a giant collapsing star is pulling the ship towards its gravity. With the command of the ship in disarray as Dal is reluctant to trust even Hologram Janeway, the crew of the Protostar is in a severe predicament. But with Janeway to guide them, we can hope that they will escape from the danger of the dying star. The episode possibly will also address the chaos inside the ship, as Dal’s distrustful behavior will not be helping the crew’s lives.

Meanwhile, we can expect the Diviner and Drednok to tighten up their efforts to find the ship and Gwyn. As Dal, Janeway, and others are preoccupied with saving themselves, the tyrant and his viciousness will be an enormous threat if the storyline progress that way. If their attempts to divert the ship from the star’s gravity end up victorious, Dal may believe in his team to move forward together.

Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 3 Recap

The third episode of ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ is titled ‘Starstruck.’ It follows the Protostar upon their escape from Tars Lamora. A holographic Kathryn Janeway appears before the crew of the ship to guide and instruct them on using the ship. However, Dal — the de facto commander of the ship — dismisses her, stating that he doesn’t trust anyone, including the hologram. He rejects Rok-Tahk when he suggests they join the Starfleet as he doesn’t want to end up with another tyrant after escaping from one. As Dal continues to be distrustful, the others get familiarized with the ship’s features.

As they settle in with the ship, they realize that they are being pulled into a giant collapsing star. Even though Janeway offers assistance and instructions, Dal dismisses her again and diverts all power to the impulse engines, creating a way for Gwyn to escape from the brig. Gwyn looks for escape pods but fails to find one. She starts to create a shuttlecraft replica for her escape but gets interrupted by Rok. Gwyn turns off the artificial gravity in return. However, Janeway restores gravity and instructs them to band together if they want to bring out their potential.

While the crew of the Protostar settles their differences to save themselves, the Diviner and Drednok are enraged to find the ship and Gwyn. The Diviner instructs Drednok to make the prisoners work hard to find the ship and make necessary arrangements for the same.

Read More: Is Star Trek: Prodigy on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO Max, or Disney+?