‘Star Wars‘ is a franchise that is loved by fans of all ages worldwide. With their fighting skills, force abilities, and zen attitude, the Jedi have enamored fans for a long time. However, in recent years, films and TV shows in the franchise, such as ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,’ and ‘Star Wars Rebels,’ have turned the spotlight on non-force sensitive characters, many of whom have become fan-favorites and franchise main-stays.

Created by Dave Filoni, ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ is one such entry that focuses on a non-force sensitive group of characters. The animated series is a spin-off/ sequel to ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ and revolves around a group of elite clone troopers known as Clone Force 99, unofficially dubbed “The Bad Batch.” If you are excited to dive further into the depths of the galaxy far, far away by watching the adventures of Clone Force 99, here are all the details you need to know about ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ episode 1.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 1 Release Date

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ episode 1 is set to premiere on May 04, 2021, at 3 AM EST. The date is annually celebrated as Star Wars Day by the fans and the franchise (May the “Fourth” be with you!).

Where to Stream Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 1 Online?

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ is a Disney+ Original series and can only be streamed on the streaming service with a subscription. The first episode will be available on the House of Mouse streaming service at the aforementioned date and time. To watch the premiere episode, head here.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 1 Spoilers

Set in the post-Clone Wars era that changed the power structure in the galaxy, ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ focuses on the experimental group of clone troopers collectively known as Clone Force 99. The members of the group – Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, Hunter, and Echo – will be finding their own way in the galaxy with the Empire slowly rising in power. Each member of the group possesses an exceptional ability that makes them formidable soldiers. The “Bad Batch” will act as mercenaries taking risky jobs.

The group will arrive on the extragalactic planet Kamino and come across the young child, Omega, who surprisingly knows all members of the group by name. Omega will most likely join the Bad Batch in their adventures. As they make a name for themselves as mercenaries, the group will also have to face many obstacles. They will be inadvertently drawn into the conflict between the Empire and the Rebel alliance. Echo, who has recently joined the team, might struggle to fit in at first, and his presence will definitely affect the group dynamic.

At the end of the Clone Wars, the group has defected from the Empire, and Admiral Wilhuff Tarkin will look to hunt them down. The first episode will provide some more answers about the group’s status and whether they are branded as outlaws. Nonetheless, the Bad Batch will have to remain on guard at all times as dangers lurk in the shadows. The episode will set up the group’s season-long arc of finding a purpose in the aftermath of the Clone War. You can check out the trailer for the series below.

