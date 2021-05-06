‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ episode 1 is a delightful trip to the galaxy far, far away that not only puts the spotlight on the elite clone trooper group Clone Force 99 (aka The Bad Batch) but also re-visits important events and fan-favorite characters from the franchise. It packs a solid emotional punch and connects the audiences to the titular band of misfit soldiers on a more personal level. You can find a detailed summary of the premiere episode’s events in the recap section. Naturally, it leaves the viewers wanting for more, and if you are looking for details about the upcoming episode, we’ve got you covered. Here’s what’s in store for ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ episode 2.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 2 Release Date

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ episode 2 is set to premiere on May 07, 2021, at 3 AM EST. The first season comprises 16 episodes, with new episodes releasing every week on Fridays.

Where to Stream Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 2 Online?

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ is a Disney+ Original series and can only be streamed on the streaming service with a subscription. The second episode will be available on the service at the above-mentioned date and time on Disney+.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 2 Spoilers

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ episode 2 will see the Bad Batch on the run from the Empire and effectively branded as outlaws. The group will likely try to remain neutral in the conflict between the Empire and their opposers after their actions on Onderon landed them in hot waters. With the Jedi Order collapsing, the Bad Batch is now one of the most formidable warriors in the galaxy. The next episode will likely shed light upon what purpose the team uses its powers for. How Omega adjusts to her new life and her dynamic with the Bad batch will be further explored. The group will also possibly try and liberate Crosshair from the Empire’s control.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 1 Recap

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ episode 1 picks up shortly after the ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ series finale and is aptly titled ‘Aftermath.’ The Empire has issued Order 66 according to which all the clone troopers must execute all the Jedi. Also known as “Great Jedi Purge,” the mass execution of Jedi has massive implications on the ‘Star Wars‘ timeline. During the purge, Jedi Knight Depa Billaba is on the planet Kaller, with her young Padawan Caleb Dume, fighting against the Separatist forces.

A clone trooper kills Billaba, but Dume is allowed to escape by Hunter of the Clone Force 99. Their genetic mutations and tech allow the members of Clone Force 99 to resist Order 66 and feel no compulsion to execute the Jedi. In the greater ‘Star Wars’ timeline, Dune would become better known as the Jedi Knight Kanan Jarrus and plays a pivotal role in ‘Star Wars Rebels.’ The Bad Batch returns to Kamino and meets Omega, a mutated female clone of Jango Fett. Admiral Tarkin sends the team on a mission to the planet Onderon to test their loyalty and further examine if the clones have any use in the Empire’s grand scheme. The team is tasked with finding and executing a group of alleged insurgents on the distant planet. Upon crossing paths with the insurgents, the Bad Batch realizes that they are led by Saw Gerrera.

The Bad Batch members refuse to kill the insurgents. However, Crosshair is adamant about completing their mission. The elite clone troopers are captured by Gerrera’s militia but are later allowed to leave. The Bad Batch returns to Kamino instead of disappearing to take Omega with them. Crosshair is taken away by Tarkin, and his vulnerability to the inhibitor chip is exploited by the Admiral. In a skirmish, the Bad Batch faces off against one of their own and is forced to escape with Omega and leave Crosshair behind on Kamino.

